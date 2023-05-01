Player ratings from the 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power stadium.

Sean Dyche’s side played out an exciting 2-2 draw at the King Power stadium in what was a hotly-contested relegation-clash with plenty of chances for both sides.

Everton were given a chance to take the lead in the 14th minute as Timothy Castagne was deemed to have pushed Calvert-Lewin to the ground.

The striker stepped up and powered in a brilliant penalty to score his first goal since October 22 - a day in which Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park under Frank Lampard.

Despite making a strong start to the game, their lead didn’t last long; in the 22nd minute they failed to defend a free-kick and the ball fell to Çağlar Söyüncü who fired past Jordan Pickford to level up the game.

With the game finely poised in the 33rd, Everton sprung a counter attack with Dwight McNeil, but then they became the masters of their own downfall; Alex Iwobi was then guilty of giving the ball away to James Maddison who then played in Jamie Vardy who rounded Pickford before finishing to make it 2-1.

It was no doubt a killer blow, but the Toffees had two guilt-edge chances before half-time; first from McNeil and then Calvert-Lewin, but Leicester almost scored directly from that chance as Vardy chipped Pickford from close-range only to see his shot hit the bar on it’s way over.

Coleman then collided just before half-time with Boubakary Soumaré, in what looked like a serious injury as the Everton skipper being stretchered off and he replaced by Nathan Patterson.

Following the extended stoppage for Coleman’s injury, Leicester managed to win a penalty after Michael Keane was deemed to have handle the ball in the box. Maddison stepped up and fired his penalty down the middle, where Pickford was waiting to round off an incredibly exciting first-half.

The second-half began quietly but a few after a shot from Calvert-Lewin was well saved by Daniel Iversen, Everton found themselves level in the 54th minute after Iwobi’s low volley powered past the Leicester keeper.

After that, the game was played a high pace as both teams tried to push the initiative, with Everton looking to spring on the counter - they didn’t have another great chance until five minutes from time as Doucoure’s fine strike was turned around the post by Iversen.

Following the result, Everton remain a point better off in 19th, but the three teams above them - Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Leicester - are all tied on 30 points as the relegation battle looks set to go down to the wire.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7/10 Perhaps could have done better with Leicester’s first goal, but his penalty save from Maddison was vital for Everton and it could prove to be a huge moment in the battle against relegation.

2 . Seamus Coleman - 7/10 The Irish international was stretchered off during the first-half with what looks like a serious injury, but prior to that Coleman had been an attacking threat and enjoyed a strong showing before the injury.

3 . James Tarkowski - 8/10 The defender was there to clear many a Leicester attack as well as block four shots in a really effective performance at the back. Solid.

4 . Michael Keane - 5/10 Guilty of giving the ball away and being caught by Vardy, he also gave a penalty for handball at the end of the first half - which Maddison failed to punish.