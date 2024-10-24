Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury update on Jarrad Branthwaite, Armando Broja and James Garner.

Sean Dyche has revealed that he expects Jarrad Branthwaite to be back in Everton’s squad to face Fulham on Saturday.

The centre-back has made just one appearance for the Toffees so far this campaign. Branthwaite, one of Everton’s best players in a breakthrough 2023-24 campaign, had groin surgery in the summer while he sustained a thigh issue after a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old, targeted by Manchester United in the transfer window, was not risked for last weekend’s 2-0 triumph at Ipswich Town despite having trained for the entire week. But the key man is primed to be back against Fulham. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Dyche said: “He’s trained all week. I made a call and decided for him not to be in the squad. He will certainly be part of the squad.”

Meanwhile, Jesper Lindstrom was absent against Ipswich because of illness. The on-loan Napoli winger is back in training, though.

Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti (both foot) remain sidelined. Tim Iroegbunam also has a foot injury while James Garner remains unavailable with a back issue.

Dyche said: “Jimmy Garner we’re waiting on more news, a specialist view on a back injury. Broja is getting on the edge of training, he’s doing loads of work with the sports science team but not yet. Soft start for him but we’re hopeful that will continue.

“Chermiti’s progressing but it was a very strange injury. I mentioned about the tendon coming off big toe but is still number of weeks away.

“ [Iroegbunam] Looking at weeks because of the type of injury. We’ve got to wait for it to settle. He’s in a boot, they don’t use casts anymore he’s in a protective boot but it’s going to be a few weeks.”