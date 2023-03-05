Everton player ratings: Three 7’s but mostly 6’s from 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest - gallery
Demarai Gray scored on his first start under new manager Sean Dyche.
Everton played out a highly-entertaining 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest as both sides pushed hard for a crucial three points at the City Ground.
A brace from Brennan Johnson cancelled out goals from Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure meaning the relegation-threatened Toffees stay 18th but move to 22 points, level with Leeds United.
Everton took an early lead thanks to Gray’s penalty in the 10th minute, after Jonjo Shelvey was adjudged to have brought down Dwight McNeil in the box with a clumsy challenge.
However, Forest hit back just nine minutes later, as Johnson tapped in after Jordan Pickford could only parry into the path of the forward.
Both teams continued to push for another goal and just 10 minutes later Everton took the lead once again - this time through Abdoulaye Doucoure, who netted his first of the season.
That was the first time since October that Everton had scored twice in one game and the first time under new manager Sean Dyche but it wasn’t enough to secure a crucial three points.
Forest hit back late on through Johnson again, who’s composed finish into the top corner in the 77th minute set up a grandstand finish.
Here’s how we rated the Everton players.