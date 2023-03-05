Demarai Gray scored on his first start under new manager Sean Dyche.

Everton played out a highly-entertaining 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest as both sides pushed hard for a crucial three points at the City Ground.

A brace from Brennan Johnson cancelled out goals from Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure meaning the relegation-threatened Toffees stay 18th but move to 22 points, level with Leeds United.

Everton took an early lead thanks to Gray’s penalty in the 10th minute, after Jonjo Shelvey was adjudged to have brought down Dwight McNeil in the box with a clumsy challenge.

However, Forest hit back just nine minutes later, as Johnson tapped in after Jordan Pickford could only parry into the path of the forward.

Both teams continued to push for another goal and just 10 minutes later Everton took the lead once again - this time through Abdoulaye Doucoure, who netted his first of the season.

That was the first time since October that Everton had scored twice in one game and the first time under new manager Sean Dyche but it wasn’t enough to secure a crucial three points.

Forest hit back late on through Johnson again, who’s composed finish into the top corner in the 77th minute set up a grandstand finish.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 5/10 Guilty of parrying his save into Johnson's path for the first goal, Pickford didn't have too many other stops to make, despite Forest's late pressure. He did parry another drilled shot in the final 10 minutes away from danger, for what could have been a late Forest winner.

Seamus Coleman - 5/10 Managed an industrious performance and nearly won his side a penalty in the first half, but VAR was not needed as he tangled with himself before the intervention from a Forest player.

James Tarkowski - 6/10 A mostly quiet day at the back for Tarkowski, he was carded in the second half for a late challenge but, up against Chris Wood, didn't produce as many clearances or aerials won as usual.

Michael Keane - 7/10 An improved showing from mid-week, Keane managed more clearances than any other player on the pitch and managed a key assist for Doucoure's goal. He has done enough to earn a starting place next week.