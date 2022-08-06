Everton suffered a 1-0 loss to Chelsea on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Everton raised the curtain to their 2022-23 Premier League season with a 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Goodison Park.

The Toffees displayed heart and endeavour but ultimately rued having no senior striker available with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured and Salomon Rondon suspened.

Everton suffered a huge blow when Ben Godfrey was forced off injured in the 18th minute after he received lengthy treatment.

But the Toffees should have been ahead two minutes later when Demarai Gray whipped in a cross for Anthony Gordon - but he failed to get his head on the ball.

Chelsea started to get on the front foot before they were given a golden chance to equalise when Abdoulaye Doucoure brought Ben Chilwell down in the box.

Deep into stoppage-time, Jorginho stepped up and put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot.

Gray almost profited from a defensive mix-up moments into the second half but saw his shot blocked by Chelsea defender Thiago Silva.

Then Doucoure almost atoned for his error but was repelled by visiting keeper Edourd Mendy.

And there would be no way back for Everton as they lacked ideas in the final third.

Here’s how the Blues players rated.

1. Jordan Pickford - 6 Made one decent save from Mason Mount in the first half. Barely tested otherwise. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

2. Ben Godfrey - 5 Sloppy backpass led to his injury but wasn’t helped by the assistant referee not spotting the ball had gone out of play. Subbed in the 18th minute. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

3. Yerry Mina - 6 Thwarted everything thrown at him in the first half and after the break. But fans got the familiar sight of Mina limping off injured down the tunnel when he came off on 70 minutes. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

4. James Tarkowski - 7 Unlucky not to score with a header in the first half. Aggressive defensively throughout and oozed class on the ball. A fine debut. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images