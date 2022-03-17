Alex Iwobi’s dramatic stoppage-time winner earned Everton a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Everton gave their Premier League survival hopes an almighty boost with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees would have likely settled for a draw after being reduced to 10 men before Alex Iwobi netted a stoppage-time winner that sent the home fans wild.

The win moved Frank Lampard’s side three points above the relegation zone - and one point behind 16th-placed Leeds with two matches in hand.

The first half lacked any real quality, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut chances.

The best opportunity fell to Chris Wood in the 13th minute but the Newcastle striker’s header lacked purchase and Everon keeper Asmir Begovic easily gathered.

Everton mustered their best chance in the 61st minute when Demarai Gray flashed an effort not too far wide.

Then Anthony Gordon forced a fine save out of visiting keeper Martin Dubravka with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

The game then took a huge twist when Allan was given his marching orders in the 83rd minute. The Brazilian cynically fouled Allan Saint-Maximin and was initially given a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson.

However, after a VAR review, the decision was overturned and Allan was branded a red.

That would not knock Everton, though, and they would go on to notch the winner in the ninth minute of stoppage-time.

The Blues hit Newcastle on the break and Iwobi played a neat one-two with Dominic Calvert-Lewin before finishing beyond Dubravka.

The heroes

- Alex Iwobi: the Everton winger was cooler than a polar bear’s toenails when he was played in. Goodison Park simply erupted with joy and relief.

- Dominic Calvert-Lewin: came on tasked to make a difference and that’s what he did by assisting Iwobi.

- Michael Keane: the centre-back took plenty of flak after the 5-0 Tottenham thrashing. But he was a man mountain on his return to the team.

The villains

- Craig Pawson: quite simply a horrendous decision from the referee to send Allan off after watching replays of the challenge.

- Stuart Attwell: it was quite bizarre what the VAR referee saw in Allan’s challenge.

1. Asmir Begovic - 7 Didn’t put a foot wrong deputising for Jordan Pickford. One good stop from Miguel Almiron in the second half. Photo: ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images

2. Seamus Coleman - 7 Made one great covering challenge to put paid to a dangerous Newcastle breakaway in the first half. Then his challenge started off the match-winner. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

3. Michael Keane - 7 Won plenty of towering headers to nullify Newcastle target man Chris Wood. A performance that should help his confidence significantly. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

4. Mason Holgate - 6 Made a big block from a dangerous first-half cross then thwarted a decent effort from Miguel Almiron. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images