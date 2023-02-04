Everton player ratings from the 1-0 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche started life as Everton manager with an excellent 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park.

The Toffees not only claimed a first win since October but moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a deserved three points against the current leaders. James Tarkowski bagged the only goal of the game to give supporters real optimism survival can be achieved under Dyche.

The first half ended goalless although it was Everton who created by far the better chances. Dominic Calvert-Lewin couldn’t get on the the end of an Amadou Onana cross in the six-yard box while Abdoulaye Doucoure glanced a header just wide.

Arsenal went close when Bukayo Saka rifled a crisp volley beyond Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford but Conor Coady made a crucial block on the line.

The second half proved somewhat more of an open affair before Everton got their nose in front in the 61st minute. McNeil whipped in a dangerous corner and Tarkowski rose heighest to head home with aplomb.

Pickford had to make one save from Leandro Trossard to keep the Blues ahead. But, apart from that, Everton saw out the win comfortably.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Did everything required of him before making a good save to deny Leandro Trossard and keep Everton ahead.

2 . Seams Coleman - 8 Shacked Gabriel Martinelli superbly in the first half and put in a pinpoint cross that Calvert-Lewin should have done better with. Sound again in the second half to ensure Everton claimed victory.

3 . Conor Coady - 7 Block on the line from Saka's shot proved pivotal in what was a solid first-half display. One excellent tackle to stop Trossard in his tracks in the second half typified his performance.

4 . James Tarkowski - 8 Made several important blocks in the first half. Headed the winner home brilliantly and was robust at the back to yield a clean sheet.