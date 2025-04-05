Everton player ratings vs Arsenal: 'Monstrous' 8/10, and several 7/10s in 1-1 draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton player ratings from the 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton earned another point towards mathematically securing Premier League survival with a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Iliman Ndiaye’s penalty minutes in the second period handed the Toffees a share of the spoils in a largely low-key affair. But David Moyes will be delighted with the result as Everton frustrated the country’s second-best team this season and showed more signs of an upward trajectory since his return to the hot seat.

The first half was an insipid affair, with a dearth of goalscoring chances throughout. The only real noteworthy moment arrived in the 34th minute when Arsenal broke the deadlock. Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye’s misplaced header gifted Raheem Sterling possession. He burst towards goal before slipping in Leandro Trossard, whose finish found the bottom corner.

Trossard had a late opportunity to double the advantage just before the interval but was thwarted through a combination of Toffees captain James Tarkowski and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Yet less than a minute into the second period, Everton had a gilt-edged chance to equalise. Jack Harrison was adjudged to have been hauled down inside the Arsenal box by Miles Lewis-Skelly, with referee Darren England pointing to the penalty spot. Ndiaye took responsibility and nonchalantly sent visiting goalkeeper David Raya the wrong way.

Moments later, Moyes’ men almost took the lead but Abdoulaye Doucoure’s shot from a sweeping move was kept out by Raya.

For the remainder of the game, Arsenal had the better of things but didn’t create too many chances. The best one fell to substitute Gabriel Martinelli but he was kept out by a fine Pickford save.

A draw was a fair result as Everton moved up to 14th in the Premier League table and 15 points above the drop zone - having been just one above the bottom three when Moyes was reappointed in January.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 7

Got away with a miskick early on in the first half. Little chance with Trossard’s opener. Long ball was excellent as it created the uncertainty for Harrison to win the penalty seconds into the second period. Thwarted a Declan Rice free-kick and then a sensational stop from Trossard, although the Arsenal man had committed a foul in the build-up which was given. Then made an excellent save to keep out Martinelli.

Jake O’Brien - 6

Booked for an altercation with Ben White in the first half and perhaps should have got closer to Trossard for the opener.

James Tarkowski - 6

Misplaced pass present Trossard with a chance in the first period but luckily Branthwaite was back to cover. Booked for bringing down Lewis-Skelly in the second period.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 8

Didn’t put a foot wrong in the first period, to his credit, with the highlight being his fine challenge on Trossard. Got in the way of plenty in the second period. Monstrous.

Nathan Patterson - 5

Hacked down Ethan Nwaneri early on, which could have been a booking on another day but he soon settled into the game. Didn’t do too much wrong but didn’t contribute much going forward and was withdrawn in the 74th minute after committing a foul.

Jack Harrison - 7

Whipped in a few dangerous balls in the first period and put a shift in defensively. Took the gamble to get to the ball ahead of Lewis-Skelly and win the penalty to equalise. Subbed ion the 74th minute.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6

Buzzed around as usual in the first period but a misplaced header was punished by Arsenal for the opening goal. Gave thrust and dynamism in the second period.

Tim Iroegbunam - 5

Got in the way of an early Arsenal effort after Pickford’s mistake. Did OK but showed his naivety on the ball at times as the game wore on. Subbed in the 65th minute.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7

Everton’s most creative player in the first half but couldn’t find the killer moment. But kept his cool when it mattered when slotting home the penalty to equalise and put Arsenal on the back foot after that. Had to come off in the xx minute, though, as he appeared to be suffering from cramp on his return from injury.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 5

Gave Everton shape and protection out of possession but didn’t contribute much with the ball. Did improve after the break, with his low shot forcing a save out of Raya.

Beto - 5

Left isolated for much of the first half and fed off scraps. Kept at it in fairness before being subbed in the 65th minute.

Sub 1 - James Garner (replaced Iroegbunam) - 6

Sub 2 - Armando Broja (replaced Beto) - 5

Sub 3 - Ashley Young (replaced Patterson) - N/A

Sub 4 - Charly Alcaraz (replaced Ndiaye) - N/A