Everton player ratings from the 2-0 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round at Goodison Park.

Managerless Everton avoided an FA Cup upset as they delivered a 2-0 win over Peterborough United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees sacked Sean Dyche just three hours before the third-round tie, with under-18s boss Leighton Baines and captain Seamus Coleman taking charge against the League One visitors. The hosts never had to get out of third tier, with Beto’s first-half strike and a late Iliman Ndiaye penalty proving enough to put Everton into the hat for the next stage.

The pre-match talk was dominated by the surprise exit of Dyche. The fact he was axed was not a shock with the Blues sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation but the timing of such a decision.

Everton had a couple of early chances, with Beto and Idrissa Gana Gueye both having efforts saved by visiting keeper Nicholas Bilokapic. Then in the 23rd minute, Orel Mangala must have opened he opened the scoring when crashing a volley against the crossbar.

But the breakthrough arrived three minutes before the interval. Harrison Armstrong played a fine pass through to Beto, who beat the offside trap and rounded Bilokapic before finishing into an empty net.

Everton perhaps should have doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when Nathan Patterson pulled a ball back from the byline but Gueye drilled well off target.

After that, there was little goalmouth action. Vitalii Mykolenko darted into the box but had a shot blocked after a good Everton move while Cian Hayes crashed into the side netting for Peterborough. There was bad news for the Blues when Armando Broja, who had been brought off the bench, appeared to sustain an ankle injury after being tackled by Posh defender Manny Fernandez.

But in stoppage-time, Everton would have a chance to ensure there was no nervy ending. Jarrad Branthwaite was fouled by Jadel Kotongo at a Toffees corner and a penalty was awarded. Ndiaye stepped up and confidently tucked home.

It was the routine win that Everton needed - and now the focus turns to who The Friedkin Group will appoint as Dyche’s successor. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Joao Virginia - 6

Didn’t have anything to do in the first half. Clutched onto a corner under pressure early in the second period.

Nathan Patterson - 7

Grew into the first half, winning Everton a free-kick in a dangerous area and providing width. Skipped beyond his marker to tee up a chance for Gueye in the second period that should have hit the target. Subbed in the 73rd minute.

Jake O’Brien - 6

Plenty composed when shrugging off a breaking Jones then teasing ball was almost turned into his own net by Posh defender Fernandes. Got in the way of what he needed to do in the second period.

Michael Keane - 6

Won everything required in the first half. Gave a foul away to stop a counter-attack early in the second period and a volley from a corner caused Peterborough a bit of bother.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

Got something on Hayes’ shot in the first half and otherwise untroubled. Breezed through the second half and then won Everton the penalty to seal the triumph.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Atoned for a poor header when blocking Jones’ shot in the first half. Found himself in more attacking positions after the break, with one foray into the box leading to a blocked shot.

Orel Mangala - 6

Must have thought he’d netted with a thumping volley in the first half. Kept things ticking after the break before being subbed in the closing stages.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Ran the midfield in the first half with his energy. Covered so much ground throughout but should have done better with his second-half chance.

Harrison Armstrong - 8

Showed so much composure on the ball in the opening period, crunched into one tackle and his splitting pass was inch-perfect for Beto’s opener. Continued to display confidence in the second period before being subbed in the 68th minute.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6

Got Peterborough on the back foot a couple of times without really hurting them in the first half. Similar in the second period and was surprisingly quiet given his quality. Did tuck home the penalty, though, to seal the win.

Beto - 7

Had two efforts down the keeper’s throat before timing his run to perfection and keeping his composure to finish. Held the ball up well after the break to cause Peterborough issues. Subbed in the 68th minute.

Sub 1 - Jack Harrison (replaced Armstrong) - 6

Added fresh legs and energy.

Sub 2 - Armando Broja (replaced Beto) - N/A

Received lengthy treatment and was stretchered off after being crunched into.

Sub 3 - Ashley Young (replaced Patterson) - N/A

Missed out on playing against his son, Tyler.

Sub 4 - Abdoulaye Doucoure (replaced Mangala) - N/A

Sub 5 - Jesper Lindstrom - N/A