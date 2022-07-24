Everton player ratings: Dele Alli among four players to get 8/10 in Blackpool win

Everton beat Blackpool 4-2 in an entertaining pre-season friendly.

Everton got their first win of pre-season under their belt with a 4-2 victory over Blackpool.

The Toffees were much better after a humbling loss to Minnesota United in America earlier this week.

And it will give Frank Lampard a clearer idea of the team he wants to face Chelsea in the opening Premier League fixture of the new season on 6 August.

Everton made an excellent start and took the lead in just the sixth minute through a fine Vitalii Mykolenko volley.

Then things got even better for the Toffees as Salomon Rondon beat the offside finish and picked out Tom Davies, who headed home.

Lampard’s side dominated the opening 45 minutes but saw their advantage reduced moments before half-time when Gary Madine netted for Blackpool from close range.

Everton restored their two-goal lead inside two minutes of the second half when Dele Alli netted from close range.

The Seasiders refused to go down fighting, though, as Blues old boy Callum Connolly headed home.

But the visitors would add a fourth through a deft Dele finish with 26 minutes remaining.

1. Jordan Pickford - 6 Didn’t cover himself in glory with weak save from a Josh Bowler shot that allowed Madine to net. Then made a fine save from Bowler in the second half. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

2. Ben Godfrey - 7 Clever vision set Rondon free for Everton’s second goal. Also made one big headed clearance. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

3. Yerry Mina -6 Barley tested throughout. Had a ding-dong with Madine through. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

4. James Tarkowski - 8 Passing was immense throughout. The summer signing showed excellent vision with the ball at his feet and started two Everton goals. A rock defensively, also. Subbed on 80 minutes. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images