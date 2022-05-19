Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-2 to confirm their Premier League status.

Everton confirmed their Premier League survival in the most dramatic of circumstances against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The Toffees battled from a two-goal deficit to beat the Eagles 3-2 and ensure they cannot be dragged into the drop zone on the final day of the season. Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target.

Goodison Park was fervent from the build-up and right throughout the game, with a pitch invasion ensuing at the full-time whistle to mark the achivement.

Everton made a disastrous start and found themselves two goals behind at half-time.

They fell behind in the 21st minute through a Jean-Philippe Mateta header.

Then things got worse when Jordan Ayew doubled Palace’s lead in the 36th minute - just moments after he could have been issued a red card.

Everton gave themselves a lifeline when they reduced the arrears in the 54th minute through a classy Keane finish.

And they were back level with 15 minutes to go when Richarlison dug out a shot to find the far corner.

The Blues cranked up the pressure and wild celebrations would ensue with five minutes left.

Demarai Gray whipped in a superb free-kick and there was Calvert-Lewin to crash home a diving header and etch himself into Goodison folklore.

1. Jordan Pickford - 7 Did not cover himself in glory with a poor clearance which then gave the ball back to Palace to go on and score their second. But made two decent stops in the second half and his distribution was magnificent. Huge punch in added-time.

2. Alex Iwobi - 7 Showed energy but with no real quality in the first half. Improved when moved into midfield in the second period. No surprise Everton got on top when he was constantly driving at the Palace defence.

3. Seamus Coleman - 7 Pondered on the ball and was punished for Palace's second goal. But got better when moved to right-back and his cross would lead to the equaliser.

4. Michael Keane - 8 Better than other two centre-backs in first half. Then got Everton back into the game with a striker-like finish.