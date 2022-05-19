Everton confirmed their Premier League survival in the most dramatic of circumstances against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.
The Toffees battled from a two-goal deficit to beat the Eagles 3-2 and ensure they cannot be dragged into the drop zone on the final day of the season. Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target.
Goodison Park was fervent from the build-up and right throughout the game, with a pitch invasion ensuing at the full-time whistle to mark the achivement.
Everton made a disastrous start and found themselves two goals behind at half-time.
They fell behind in the 21st minute through a Jean-Philippe Mateta header.
Then things got worse when Jordan Ayew doubled Palace’s lead in the 36th minute - just moments after he could have been issued a red card.
Everton gave themselves a lifeline when they reduced the arrears in the 54th minute through a classy Keane finish.
And they were back level with 15 minutes to go when Richarlison dug out a shot to find the far corner.
The Blues cranked up the pressure and wild celebrations would ensue with five minutes left.
Demarai Gray whipped in a superb free-kick and there was Calvert-Lewin to crash home a diving header and etch himself into Goodison folklore.