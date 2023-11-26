Everton's first game since being hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League ended in a 3-0 loss to Manchester United at Goodison Park.

A raucous atmosphere was created by the home faithful and the Toffees had enough opportunities in the first half to get something from the game - but succumbed to defeat as their task of avoiding relegation was laid bare.

Everton fell behind inside three minutes but there was little they could do to prevent a Goal of the Season contender scored by Alejandro Garnacho. Diogo Dalot's cross appeared it would run beyond everyone inside the box yet Garnacho had other ideas when he met the ball with an acrobatic bicycle kick that whistled into the top corner.

The Toffees, backed by an ardent crowd, did not allow it to impact them, though, and were highly unfortunate not to go into the interval on level terms. Dominic Calvert-Lewin wreaked havoc and he saw a glancing header saved by visiting keeper Andre Onana. The Blues couldn't believe they did not equalise in the 32nd minute when Calvert-Lewin's effort was pushed away by Onana as far as Dwight McNeil, whose rebounded effort was cleared off the line by Kobbie Mainoo. Just a minute later, Abdoulaye Doucoure fired narrowly wide with Onana rooted to his spot before Calvert-Lewin headed just over.

The home side were left fuming nine minutes into the second period when United were awarded a penalty following a VAR review. Referee John Brooks initially booked Anthony Martial for diving after he went to ground under a challenge from Ashley Young. However, Brooks was sent to the pitch-side monitor and overturned his decision, which saw Marcus Rashford confidently find the top corner with his spot-kick.

Idrissa Gana Gueye forced a good save from Onana for Sean Dyche's side but they struggled to build any momentum after that. With 15 minutes remaining, the game was put to rest when Martial rounded off a sweeping United move.

Vitalii Mykolenko crashed a shot against the bar in response for Everton while Harrison had an effort cleared off the line in the closing stages. In truth, the Blues did not deserve to be beaten by such a scoreline but not for the first time this season, were punished for not being clinical in the final third.

Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 5.5 Pretty helpless to all three United goals. Didn't have a lot to do otherwise bar a late save he smothered well. Did send a misplaced pass out for a throw-in, though.

2 . Ashley Young - 4 Booked early on and forced to walk a tightrope for much of the game. Put in a couple of decent crosses but late foot out on Martial proved the turning point. Subbed in the 72nd minute.

3 . Jarrad Branthwaite - 6 Had a solid game for the most part but got dribbled past too easily by Facundo Pellistri for United's third.