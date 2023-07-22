Everton player ratings and scores from the 1-0 victory over Wigan.

Ashley Young scored on his unofficial debut as Everton eased to a 1-0 pre-season victory over Wigan Athletic.

The Toffees stepped up their preparations ahead of the 2023-24 campaign in what was a decent run-out, with everyone except summer signing Young featuring for 90 minutes.

Everton had a couple of early sights on goal, with Idrissa Gana Gueye curling a long-range effort wide before Neal Maupay’s sliding effort was down the Wigan keeper’s throat.

Toffees stopper Jordan Pickford was forced into the first real save of the game in the 14th minute when he kept out Callum McManamann’s effort. Then Wigan threatened four minutes later as Charlie Wyke prodded just wide.

Everton finally tested Latics keeper Sam Tickle on 20 minutes as Dwight McNeil’s well-struck shot was well kept out.

The Blues improved significantly in the second period. Maupay wasted a big chance in the 54th minute when he was teed-up by Nathan Patterson. The Scotland international then found the run of Abdoulaye Doucoure just three minutes later but he rattled the bar - moments after Pickford had made a fine save from Stephen Humphreys.

But the breakthrough finally came on 64 minutes through Young. McNeil’s cross was only partially dealt with and Young - signed on a free transfer following his departure from Aston Villa - applied the finish with a fine left-foot shot after his initial effort was blocked.

That proved enough for the Blues as they now turn their attention to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday evening.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . shley Young of Everton scores his team's first goal during the pre-season friendly match between Wigan Athletic and Everton at the DW Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Ashley Young of Everton scores his team’s first goal during the pre-season friendly match between Wigan Athletic and Everton at the DW Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

2 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Made a solid save from MacManamann in the first half and alert off his line. Made an excellent stop from Humphreys in the second period and showed great vision to start one attack. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Image

3 . Nathan Patterson - 7 One cutback found Maupay in the first half but wasted a couple of other crosses. Much improved after the break and should have had two assists to his name but for poor finishing. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

4 . James Tarkowski - 6 Generally sound throughout bar one mix-up with Patterson early on. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images