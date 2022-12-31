Everton player ratings from the 1-1 draw against Man City.

Everton brought the curtain down on 2022 with a dogged 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Demarai Gray netted a screamer in the second half for the Toffees as they picked up a valuable point amid a battle at the bottom of the table.

Everton were unsurprisingly put on the back foot in the first half and fell behind in the 24th minute. It was hardly a surprise that Erling Haaland bagged his 24th goal of the season.

The Toffees did improve somewhat but City missed a big chance when John Stones headed against the post.

It seemed like it was going to take a moment of brilliance if Everton were to get back into the game - and that’s exactly what happened when Gray curled home an unstoppable effort in the 64th minute.

Everton then dispalyed a fantastic rearguard action to nullify City and pick up a precious draw that not many predicted before kick-off.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 8 Aggressive off his line in the first half and did enough to send Haaland wide when he had the first chance. Little chance with the opener. Then made a huge save in the second half and got an important touch on a Haaland cross. Commanded his box so well in the closing stages.

Ben Godfrey - 7 Got involved in a battle with Haaland from the outset when the pair clashed in the opening minute. Had to be on his toes throughout and really rose to the challenge in the second half as Godfrey made an important block to ensure Haaland didn't get another chance before thwarting Kevin De Bruyne. Subbed in the 92nd minute.

Conor Coady - 7 Unable to block Haaland's shot that found the net when he retreated to the goal line. Organised the defence extremely well in the second half, though, and won a couple of important headers.

James Tarkowski - 7 Pulled out of position in a bid to stop Mahrez before he crossed for Haaland's opener. Then booked for protests after Haaland fouled Mykolenko. Part of a resolute second half display, though, with Tarkowski making ine crucial clearance inside his own box.