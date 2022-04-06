Everton slipped to a 3-2 loss to Premier League relegation rivals Burnley.

Everton’s predicament took an almighty turn for the worst as they suffered a 3-2 loss at Premier League relegation rivals Burnley.

The 17th-placed Toffees fell to a 3-2 loss at Turf Moore despite leading at one stage - as the Clarets moved up to 18th and just a point behind Frank Lampard’s side.

It looked like it was going to be a long night for Everton when they fell behind in the 12th minute.

A Burnley corner caused mayhem in the box and Nathan Collin turned in unmarked.

But the Blues would fight back and flip the game on its head.

Anthony Gordon’s tenacity saw him felled by Ashley Westwood inside the box. Richarlison stepped up to show ice-cool nerves and tuck home the penalty.

And Richarlison was to net a carbon copy spot-kick four minutes before half-time after Vitalii Mykolenko won Everton a penalty when tripped inside the box by Aaron Lennon.

There’d be another twist in the 57th minute when Jay Rodriguez got Burnley back level from close range.

And it would be Burnley who’d snatch all three points with four minutes left. Ben Godfrey made a woeful error when he failed to cut out a cross and Maxwel Cornet fully profited to send the home faithful into raptures.

As a result, Everton crashed to a sixth successive Premier League away defeat and fears of the drop have grown markedly with nine games remaining.

The heroes

- Maxwel Cornet: kept his concentration to net Burnley’s dramatic winner. Also caused Everton all sorts of problems down the left flank.

James Tarkowski: a strong performance from the Clarets centre-back.

- Richarlison: his two penalties deserved to earn Everton a point. They were high-class finishes. Finishes of someone who won’t be around if Everton go down.

The villains

- Ben Godfrey: yet another individual error cost Everton a point. Godfrey didn’t have too bad of a game overall - but his gaffe was inexcusable.

- Dominic Calvert-Lewin: another subdued display from the England international. Barely looked like scoring and was beaten far too easily in the build-up for Burnley’s second goal.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1. Jordan Pickford - 6 Little chance with any of the goals. Made a decent stop in the second half. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

2. Jonjoe Kenny - 4 Skipped past far too easily by Charlie Taylor, who would assist Burnley’s equaliser. Only moments earlier, Kenny failed to pick out Richarlison at the back post when in plenty of space. Also terrorised by Cornet throughout. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

3. Ben Godfrey - 4 An inexcusable error unfortunately late on and part of a defensive unit that shipped three. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

4. Jarrad Branthwaite - 5 At times, a fairly robust display from the teenager, who was making his first Premier League start since December. But was part of a rearguard that conceded three goals ultimately. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images