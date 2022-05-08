Goals from Vitaliy Mykolenko and Mason Holgate sealed the Toffees’ first away win since August to take them out of the bottom three.

Everton pulled themselves out of the bottom three after another massive performance earned a 2-1 win at Leicester.

Two first-half goals from Vitaliy Mykolenko and Mason Holgate sealed the Toffees first away win since August, with Patson Daka scoring for the Foxes.

The win takes Frank Lampard’s side above both Leeds United - who lost at Arsenal - and Burnley into 16th and finally puts an end to their away-day woes.

Everton took the lead after just six minutes through Mykolenko’s incredible volley from 20 yards - the Ukranian’s first goal for the club and one to remember.

But Leciester were quickly level when a hopeful ball in behind led to some awul defending on the parts of Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman, who clashed to allow Daka through to score.

Mina then went off injured - seemingly holding his calf - to be replaced by Michael Keane before Mason Holgate scored on the half-hour mark, nodding home a rebound from close range after Richarlison’s header was saved.

Defending from both sides was bordering on comical during the opening 45, but it was the Toffees who went into the break leading and looking dangerous on the break.

Frank Lampard’s side held firm for the opening to the second-half, but once again had Jordan Pickford to thank just past the hour mark when he stretched to claw away Nampalys Mendy’s curling effort, before another outstanding reaction save to deny Harvey Barnes a few minutes later.

Everton naturally retreated towards their own goal as the minutes ticked on, with Brendan Rodgers’ side dominating possession. Harvey Barnes had a great chance with less than 10 minutes left but glanced his header wide from 10 yards.

Leicester continued to push forward but the Toffee’s back-line held strong to take another massive three points back to Merseyside.

Heroes

- Vitaliy Mykolenko: Scored an absolute wondergoal for his first in an Everton shirt, volleying home from 20 yards after Alex Iwobi’s pass. What a moment that must have been for him. Hopfully the injury isn’t serious.

- Jordan Pickford: Once again there when called upon, pulling off a string of oustanding saves first to deny Nampalys Mendy and then Harvey Barnes.

- Everton defence: The back three / five held strong after some initial wobbles in a frantic opening 15 minutes. Michael Keane stepped in brilliantly for a potentially huge loss in the injured Yerry Mina - both goals came from the back as well.

Villains

- Yerry Mina’s legs: The Colombian proved how influential he can be in the win against Chelsea - a commanding presence who galvanises the defence. To lose him once again through injury would be a massive blow for the Toffees.

- Leicester’s late tackles: The Foxes were late and stretching on a few occasions, with the likes of Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon on the receiving end of some poor challenges.

- Foxes finishing: BrendanRodgers’ side had chances to draw level throughout the second-half but failed to find the finish - often foiled by another outstanding Jordan Pickford performance.

Ratings

Jordan Pickford -9 Some good saves in the first-half to keep Everton solid. Incredible stop just past the hour to deny Nampalys Mendy and then to deny Harvey Barnes twice not long after.

Seamus Coleman - 6: Poor mixup for Daka equaliser in first-half, but stood firm on the right of the back three as Leicester dominated second-half possession.

Yerry Mina (off 18’) - 5: A short and eventful spell, clearing brilliantly from a Patson Daka shot before a mixup with Coleman let the Foxes striker in to equalise. Went off injured after 18 minutes in what could be a huge blow.

Mason Holgate - 7: In the right place to nod home Everton’s second goal after Richarlison’s header saved. Stood strong for much of the second-half.

Alex Iwobi - 6: Defended relatively well in an unfamiliar position and made some bombing runs forward.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6: Probably should have scored from Gray’s cross just seconds before Leicester’s first goal. Freedom to push forward with Delph sitting worked well.

Fabian Delph - 7: So disciplined in the middle, allowing Doucoure to bomb on and protecting a vulnerable defence. His experience proved important once again.

Vitaliy Mykolenko (off 66’) - 6: Scored his first goal in an Everton shirt with a spectacular volley and defended resolutely before coming off injured just past the hour.

Demarai Gray (off 74’) - 8: Had plenty of the ball and proved dangerous on the counter against his former side. Should have had an assist for Doucoure in the opening 15 minutes after a strong run and cross.

Richarlison - 6: Didn’t get much from Leicester’s back three but worked had. It was his free header that ended up falling to Holgate.

Anthony Gordon - 7: Full of energy, commitment and skill. Often looked dangerous on the counter and kept his head well after being caught late a few times.

Subs

Michael Keane (on 18’) - 6: Stepped in well for Mina after Colombian came off injured.

Jonjoe Kenny (on 66’) - 5: solid substitute performance coming in for injured Vitaliy Mykolenko.