Everton player ratings and scores from the 1-0 pre-season victory against Stoke City.

Everton’s preparations towards the 2023-24 Premier League season with a late 1-0 victory over Stoke City.

The Toffees needed a last-gasp Amadou Onana goal to claim a triumph in a largely laboured performance at the bet365.com Stadium.

Everton struggled to build any real momentum in the first half. Their best chance arrived in the 17th minute when Michael Keane nodded down a free-kick and the ball fell for Abdoulaye Doucoure - although he saw his shot well blocked.

Jordan Pickford was largely untroubled in the Toffees goal, with Stoke City unable to create any clear-cut chances despite getting into good areas.

The second period did improve somewhat but Sean Dyche’s visitors were given a big let-off when Potters striker Jacob Brown found himself in all sorts of space inside the area on 54 minutes. However, he failed to connect with his first shot before Pickford saved the second attempt well.

In credit to Everton, they did finish the game strongly and spurned two big chances. Amadou Onana picked out felllow substitute Lewis Dobbin inside the box but he steered his effort off target.

Then moments later, James Tarkowski spotted the run of Dobbin but the forward couldn’t quite compose himself and prodded wide.

And in the sixth minute of stoppage-time, Everton finally found the back of the net. From a corner, Tarkowski rose highest to head across goal and there was Onana to finish from close range.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Arnaut Danjuma of Everton during the pre-season friendly match between Stoke City and Everton at Bet365 Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

2 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Got away with a mis-clearance in the first half but untested otherwise. Made a decent stop to his left in the second period but that was as involved as he was.

3 . Nathan Patterson - 6 Tried to get forward in the first half but lacked any real cutting edge. Went on a couple of driving runs in the second half but they failed to yield any real opportunities. Tired lunge gave Stoke a free-kick late on.

4 . James Tarkowski - 6 Exposed down the flanks at times in the first half and got into a mix-up with Michael Keane. Made a couple of blocks in the second period and one raking pass should have been finished off by Dobbin. Header then yielded the winner.