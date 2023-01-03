Everton player ratings gallery: lots get 3/10 and just two 5/10s in woeful Brighton loss
Everton player ratings from the 4-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park.
Everton opened 2023 with a horrendous 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park as pressure mounted on Frank Lampard.
An insipid performance leaves Toffees fans with genuine fears of Premier League relegation despite the season not even at the halfway stage.
Everton made a bright start but found themselves behind in the 15th minute when Kaoru Mitoma broke the deadlock with a composed finish.
And in the second half, the Blues completely capitulated. On 52 minutes, Evan Ferguson doubled the Seagulls’ lead from close range.
Then things got worse for Everton when hapless defending saw Solly March bag Brighton’s third just two minutes later.
And then more misery was piled on Lampard’s side when Idrissa Gueye’s poor backpass was punished by Pascal Gross.
Everton netted a consolation goal in the dying embers through a Demarai Gray penalty.
There unsurprisingly boos aimed at the Blues at full-time by those who bothered to stay for the full-time whistle - with manager Lampard’s position becoming more precarious.
Here’s how we rated the Everton players.