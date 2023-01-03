Everton player ratings from the 4-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

Everton opened 2023 with a horrendous 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park as pressure mounted on Frank Lampard.

An insipid performance leaves Toffees fans with genuine fears of Premier League relegation despite the season not even at the halfway stage.

Everton made a bright start but found themselves behind in the 15th minute when Kaoru Mitoma broke the deadlock with a composed finish.

And in the second half, the Blues completely capitulated. On 52 minutes, Evan Ferguson doubled the Seagulls’ lead from close range.

Then things got worse for Everton when hapless defending saw Solly March bag Brighton’s third just two minutes later.

And then more misery was piled on Lampard’s side when Idrissa Gueye’s poor backpass was punished by Pascal Gross.

Everton netted a consolation goal in the dying embers through a Demarai Gray penalty.

There unsurprisingly boos aimed at the Blues at full-time by those who bothered to stay for the full-time whistle - with manager Lampard’s position becoming more precarious.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Jordan Pickford of Everton reacts after Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion (not pictured) scored their sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford - 5 Little chance with any of the goals and made a couple of saves in the second half - but ultimately conceded four times. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nathan Patterson - Completely misjudged the ball for Brighton's opener and outbattled before the fourth goal. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Image

Conor Coady - 4 Tried to set the tone and ensure Everton played a high line and pressed in the first half. But was part of a shoddy defensive performance in the second half. Lost Ferguson for Brighton's second and then completely missed a header that would lead to the third goal. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images