Everton lost 4-0 to MLS side Minnesota United in their final pre-season friendly of their tour of America.

Everton ended their pre-season tour of America with a chastening 4-0 loss to Minnesota United at Allianz Field.

The Toffees were left humbled by their MLS opponents as they lost their second game in the States.

And with just two weeks until the Premier League season starts, Frank Lampard has plenty of work to do with his squad based on the performance.

Everton were left shellshocked as they fell three goals behind in just 36 minutes.

The opener came from the penalty spot through Minnesota talisman Emanuel Reynoso in the 18th minute after Tom Davies gave a penalty away for handball.

The hosts doubled their lead 14 minutes later when Michael Keane turned into his own net.

Then things got even worse for the Toffees as Luis Amarilla made it 3-0 on 36 minutes.

And while things slightly improved after Lampard made wholesale changes in the second half, Minnesota further humbled Everton when Abu Danladi grabbed a fourth goal.

With 23 players used in total, here’s how we rated each one.

1. Jordan Pickford - 5 Made one fine save but ultimately conceded three times. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

2. Nathan Patterson - 5 Some bright attacking moments but caught out of position for the second goal. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

3. James Tarkowksi - 6 One of few players who impressed in the first half. Made one big block and oozed class on the ball. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4. Michael Keane - 4 A tough night for the centre-back. Turned into his own net and reacted slow after Pickford made a save before the third goal. Subbed at half-time. Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images