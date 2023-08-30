Sean Dyche’s side progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup after a late comeback victory.

Everton finally registered their first win of the season as they came from behind to earn a late 2-1 victory courtesy of a late strike from Arnaut Danjma.

Beto produced a man of the match performance after coming on at half-time, as he netted on his debut with a fine finish to bring his new side level.

But it was Danjuma who gave Everton the victory after cutting in from the left and firing in a powerful strike that flew into the left-hand corner to give the Toffees their first win of the season so far.

Everton conceded just before half-time as Joe Ironside headed home from a searching Tommy Lawrence cross hich flew past Jordan Pickford.

There was, however, an element of offside as replays showed that he was just ahead of Abdoulaye Doucoure but, of course, there is no VAR in use.

The home side very nearly doubled their lead as Pickford was forced into a smart save from a set piece once again,

Prior to that, Everton created very little and only had one chance to shout home about; Danjuma played a smart one-two with Doucoure but lashed his shot wide.

Everton edged possession in the first-half but mustered just two shots whilst the home side were fairly comfortable, managing seven shots in total.

It forced Dyche into a triple change at half-time, as he granted Beto his debut, as well as bringing on the experienced duo of Ashley Young and Idrissa Gueye.

Beto added a focal point and the other two added an air of calmness to Everton’s performance; it gave them the foundations to go and get a much-needed equaliser as Doucoure’s fine through ball was well met by Beto, who’s deft finish brought Dyche’s side level.

He went onto hit the post with a bullet header, but it was Danjuma who gave Dyche’s side the victory with a fine solo effort after driving inside from the left and firing into the bottom left-hand corner.

Beto went onto have another goal ruled out for offside but his impact was certainly impressive on his debut and his performance has Everton in the hat for the third round of the EFL Cup .

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7/10 Not much he could do about the goal, but made two smart saves to keep his side in the game.

2 . Nathan Patterson - 4/10 Offered very little in a poor performance that saw him substituted at half-time.

3 . Michael Keane - 6/10 Dominated most of his duels and managed to be effective in his own box.