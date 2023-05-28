Everton player ratings and scores from the 1-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Everton successfully avoided Premier League relegation on the final day of the 2022-23 season as an Abdoulaye Doucoure wonder striker delivered victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

The Mali international’s wonderful second-half effort gave the Toffees a 1-0 win to ensure their 69-year run in the top flight will continue.

Everton knew that a triumph over the Cherries would indeed keep them safe. And despite Leicester City beating West Ham United 2-, Sean Dyche’s men did their bit to survive.

The home side started on the front foot but struggled to create any clear-cut chances. That was until the 31st minute when Amadou Onana slipped in Idrissa Gana Gueye but his effort was repelled by Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers.

Gueye then whistled a long-range effort past the post before news filtered into Goodison that Leicester had scored against West Ham - meaning that Everton dropped into the bottom three.

The Toffees had a couple of penalty appeals turned down before Onana cracked an effort from around 25 yards not too far wide. Dyche’s side were given a huge scare on the stroke of half-time when Dominic Solanke pulled the trigger from inside the box but Yerry Mina made a crucial diving block.

In the 51st minute, Demarai Gray squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to put Everton head. Bournemouth failed to clear a cross and the ball dropped kindly for the Blues forward but his header was kept out by Travis.

But just eight minutes later, Goodison erupted when Doucoure emphatically put Everton ahead. A clearance fell kindly to the midfielder on the edge of the box and he smashed a half-volley into the right-hand corner.

Bournemouth started to get on top as the Toffees’ legs began to tire. In stoppage-time, Jordan Pickford - who’d barely made a save all game - made an excellent stop to thwart Matias Vina’s well-struck volley.

But Everton held on to prolong their perpetual Premier League status - sending Leicester and Leeds United down.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 8 Barely tested and involved in a melee with Solanke in the second half. Finally called into action in the closing stages when he made a fine stop to his left.

2 . James Garner - 8 Displayed so much endeavour as a right wing-back in the first half despite it not being his natural position and forced a good stop out of Travers. Defended the back post so well and clever on the all.

3 . James Tarkowski - 8 Played on the front front in the first half and made one excellent tackle in his own box - but had his blushes spared by Mina after losing the ball cheaply. Solid after the break with one important clearance launching a counter-attack.

4 . Conor Coady - 8 Did sound in the first half coming up against Solanke. Then made a huge goalline clearance in the second period to keep Everton ahead and a big block in stoppage-time.