Everton player ratings from the 4-0 defeat by Aston Villa in the Premier League at Villa Park.

Everton’s woeful away form continued into the 2023-24 Premier League season as they suffered a chastening 4-0 loss against Aston Villa.

The Toffees were second-best in all departments at Villa Park and have now been defeated in their opening two games this term. And to compound Sean Dyche’s issues, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi were both forced off with injuries despite already having a dearth of attacking options.

Everton were put on the back foot from the outset, with James Garner making an important block to cut out a Lucas Digne cross-cum-shot in the opening minute.

Villa were lively and opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Leon Bailey pulled a cross back for John McGinn to guide into the net.

The home side were then given somehwat of a controversial penalty four minutes later. Everton keeper Jordan Pickford was adjudged to have fouled Ollie Watkins when rushing out of his net, although contact appeared to be minimal. Douglas Luiz stepped up and rifled the spot-kick home.

To add to Everton’s misery, Calvert-Lewin - who returned to the starting line-up after missing the 1-0 loss to Fulham on the opening day of the season - was withdrawn in the 36th minute having collided with Villa stopper Emi Martinez earlier in the game.

Things went from bad to worse for the Blues when Iwobi limped off with a hamstring injury in the second half. Then Villa put the game to bed on 51 minutes when Michael Keane’s mistimed clearance allowed that lively Bailey to fire through the legs of Pickford.

With 15 minutes remaining, there was to be more calamity from Everton as a poor throw-in from Ashley Young allowed Jhon Duran to nip ahead of Keane and finish.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 5 Penalty decision was harsh but did come flying out of the goal towards Watkins. Made a fine save from Diaby after that but should have done better with Bailey’s goal. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

2 . Nathan Patterson - 4 Targeted by Villa down his flank with several crosses coming from Everton’s right. Didn’t offer much going forward and booked in the 86th minute. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3 . Michael Keane - 4 Too flat-footed at times in the first half and booked for a foul on Watkins. Misclearance then gave Villa their third goal and ponderous for Duran’s strike. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images