Everton gave their Premier League survival hopes a marked boost as they earned a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park.

Goals from Idrissa Gana Gueye and Dwight McNeil either side of half-time ensured the Blues moved five points clear of the drop zone and secured back-to-back league wins for the first time since December. It wasn’t pretty at times from Sean Dyche’s side but they produced two clinical moments to ease fears of another dogfight at the foot of the table with five games remaining.

Forest mustered the first chance on goal in the fifth minute when Neco Williams’ effort was parried by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had the Toffees’ first opportunity on 28 minutes but saw his tame header easily saved. Yet two minutes later, Everton were ahead. Forest didn’t deal with Vitalii Mykolenko’s cross properly and the ball dropped for Gueye outside the box. He brought it under control before his low effort found the bottom corner via the inside of the post.

The home side’s lead was threatened 11 minutes later when Forest spurned a big chance. WIlliams’ miscued effort fell kindly to Chris Wood at the back post but he saw his shot from close range finely saved by Pickford before James Tarkowski blocked the follow-up. Then a minute before the break, Ashley Young survived a penalty appeal for handball.

Calvert-Lewin should have doubled Everton’s advantage nine minutes into the second half when the ball dropped for him at a corner but he flashed wide. And a minute later, the Blues survived another Forest penalty appeal when Young collided with Hudson-Odoi inside the box. Then on the hour mark, Morgan Gibbs-White couldn’t take a glorious opening for the visitors as he latched onto a ball over the ball and had only Pickford to beat but sliced wide of the far post.

The next goal was going to be crucial - and it went in Everton’s favour in the 76th minute. McNeil played a one-two with Abdoulaye Doucoure and was left in acres of space 25 yards from goal. He needed no invitation to shoot and just like Gueye’s effort, his low effort whistled into the bottom corner after hitting the post.

Everton saw out the game comfortably but their triumph was blighted by Beto having to be stretchered off after receiving lengthy treatment following a sickening clash of heads with Gibbs-White. But Dyche’s troops now have a significant cushion between themselves and 18th-placed Luton Town ahead of two more home games against Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Brentford in the coming week.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Made a big stop from Wood to keep Everton’s lead in the first half although got away with a couple of miskicks. Didn't have a save to make after the break.

2 . Ashley Young - 5 Lucky to survive two big penalty claims in the first half and then another after the break.

3 . Jarrad Branthwaite - 8 Played aggressively in the first period and one foray out from the back should have been capitalised on. Made an excellent challenge on Gibbs-White after the break and shook off a knock to continue, while his progressive play would help engineer Everton's second goal.