Evertonians had hoped for a less eventful 2023-24 season.

After two Premier League relegation battles, supporters wished for less drama. It has been quite the opposite.

In terms of points gained on the pitch, the Toffees have made improvements under Sean Dyche. But a reach of Premier League profit and sustainability rules has resulted in a six-point deduction while another charge overhangs them.

What's more, Everton have failed to win in their previous 11 Premier League games. The Blues are four points above the drop zone but when the season recommences after the international break, victories are required to ensure they're not dragged into another dogfight.

There has been frustration, with Dyche's men failing to take goalscoring chances in several games while the length of time it took for their points deduction to be reduced from 10 may have also had an impact on the dressing room.

With the campaign hitting the pause button, LiverpoolWorld has decided to review this season so far and dish out our player ratings.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 8 Remains second in the race for the Golden Glove and been consistent yet again throughout the campaign.

2 . Joao Virginia - 8 The No.2 keeper was superb in his three FA Cup outings.

3 . Seamus Coleman - 6 The Everton captain missed the first three months of the season with a knee injury and then picked up a muscle issue. Supporters are clamouring for Coleman to be restored back into the XI after the restart.

4 . Nathan Patterson - 5.5 The Scotland international has had his moments but has largely been back-up.