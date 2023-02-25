Everton player ratings from the 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

Everton dropped back into the Premier League relegation zone as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

The Toffees’ wastefulness in front of goal was punished as Sean Dyche was condemned to his first home defeat as manager.

Everton had by far the better chances in the first half although it was Villa who seriously threatened first when Jordan Pickford made a fine save from Ollie Watkins in the 10th minute.

It was all the home side after that, though. Neal Maupay flashed a header just wide from a corner in the 29th minute while Amadou Onana saw an aerial effort well saved by Villa keeper Emi Martinez.

On the stroke of half-time, Maupay found an opening around 10 yards out but couldn’t get enough purchase on his shot which was comfortably kept out.

On 54 minutes, Everton went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock. Alex Iwobi’s half-volley ricocheted against a grounded Villa player. The ball fell kindly for Maupay, who thought he’d headed into an empty net only for Tyrone Mings to make a goalline clearance,

And the Blues would rue their profligacy. Villa were awarded a penalty in the 61st minute when Idrissa Gana Gueye was adjudged to have fouled John McGinn - although it appeared the Everton midfielder got a touch on the ball. Watkins stepped up and rifled down the middle.

Then with nine minutes remains, substitute Emi Buendia beat two home defenders to double the lead.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Made a good save from Watkins but otherwise troubled in the first half. The made another excellent save when tipping a Watkins header onto the post in the second period. Helpless for both goals.

2 . Seamus Coleman - 6 Nothing got past him in the first half and he played some eye-catching passes. Plugged away in the second period but to no avail.

3 . Conor Coady - 5 Lost the run of Watkins early in the game which forced Pickford into a good save. Didn't do an awful lot wrong but skipped past far too easily by Buendia for Villa's second goal.

4 . James Tarkowski - 5 Solid throughout the opening 45 minutes. Seemed to drop after Villa's opener, though, and position was very questionable for Buendia's goal.