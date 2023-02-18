Everton player ratings from the 1-0 victory against Leeds United at Goodison Park.

Everton moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a thoroughly-deserved 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Goodison Park.

Captain Seamus Coleman proved the unlikely match-winner when his opportunistic effort in the second half found the back of the net.

A second triumph in three games under Sean Dyche ensured the Toffees not only dragged themselves out of the drop zone but Leeds have now fallen into the bottom three.

Everton had the better of the first half and went to taking the lead on the half-hour mark when Amadou Onana blazed over a good opportunity.

The Toffees then went agonisingly close to taking a lead not once, but twice, three minutes later when Conor Coady and Neal Maupay both had efforts cleared off the line.

Dyche’s side continued in the same manner after the break - and took the lead in the 64th minute through Coleman.

The Everton skipper gave chase to Alex Iwobi’s hopeful punt forward and cracked a half-volley that beat the stranded Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal.

The Blues would see out all three points comfortably as they took a big step in their bid for survival.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Seamus Coleman of Everton celebrates the side's victory after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Leeds United at Goodison Park on February 18, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford - 6 Barely had anything to do throughout the game - but when called into action, he was solid.

Seamus Coleman - 8 Solid in the first half and provided support on the attack. Continued in the same manner in the second half before proving the match-winner with a brilliant, opportunistic finish.

Conor Coady - 7 Went close to giving Everton the lead and was assured defensively in the first half. Didn't give Leeds a sniff in the second period.