Everton player ratings: one star gets 8/10 and lots of 7/10s in Leeds United win - gallery
Everton player ratings from the 1-0 victory against Leeds United at Goodison Park.
Everton moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a thoroughly-deserved 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Goodison Park.
Captain Seamus Coleman proved the unlikely match-winner when his opportunistic effort in the second half found the back of the net.
A second triumph in three games under Sean Dyche ensured the Toffees not only dragged themselves out of the drop zone but Leeds have now fallen into the bottom three.
Everton had the better of the first half and went to taking the lead on the half-hour mark when Amadou Onana blazed over a good opportunity.
The Toffees then went agonisingly close to taking a lead not once, but twice, three minutes later when Conor Coady and Neal Maupay both had efforts cleared off the line.
Dyche’s side continued in the same manner after the break - and took the lead in the 64th minute through Coleman.
The Everton skipper gave chase to Alex Iwobi’s hopeful punt forward and cracked a half-volley that beat the stranded Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal.
The Blues would see out all three points comfortably as they took a big step in their bid for survival.
Here’s how we rated the Everton players.