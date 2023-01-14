Everton player ratings from the 2-1 loss against Southampton at Goodison Park.

Everton’s woes of Premier League relegation this season took another hit as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Southampon at Goodison Park.

That was despite Amadou Onana giving the Toffees the lead in the first half as further pressure piled on manager Frank Lampard.

Everton took the lead in the 39th minute when Onana towered above the Southampton defence to head home Demarai Gray’s corner.

Alex Iwobi flashed an effort just wide only three minutes later before Blues keeper Jordan Pickford made a fine save in stoppage-time to deny James Ward-Prowse.

It took the visitors just 50 seconds to level in the second half when Ward-Prowse this time found a way past the helpless Pickford.

Everton went close to retaking the lead when Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s deflected effort struck the crossbar before Ben Godfrey failed to find an empty net at the back post.

Then in the 79th minute, disaster struck when Ward-Prowse curled home a sumptuous free-kick beyond Pickford.

The defeat leaves Everton in the drop zone as there are genuine fears relegation could be on the cards this season.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1. Jordan Pickford - 6 Made a fine stop from Ward-Prowse in the first half but had no chance with either of the Southampton captain's goals in the second period.

2. Ben Godfrey - 6 Shook off an early injury to continue. Had some risky moments in the first half but did well in the second. Godfrey got across to make an important tackle and set up Calvert-Lewin's chance after a surge forward. But should have netted at the back post.

3. Conor Coady - 5 Got completely done by Ward-Prowse for Southampton's equaliser. Didn't look himself at times.

4. James Tarkowski - 5 Made a strong early challenge and one first-half foray earned Everton a free-kick in a decent area. Didn't get tight enough to Adams who provided the assist for Southampton's equaliser and was lucky an attack broke down when caught out of position in the second half. Below par.