Everton player ratings: several players get 5/10 and just one 7/10 vs Southampton - gallery
Everton player ratings from the 2-1 loss against Southampton at Goodison Park.
Everton’s woes of Premier League relegation this season took another hit as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Southampon at Goodison Park.
That was despite Amadou Onana giving the Toffees the lead in the first half as further pressure piled on manager Frank Lampard.
Everton took the lead in the 39th minute when Onana towered above the Southampton defence to head home Demarai Gray’s corner.
Alex Iwobi flashed an effort just wide only three minutes later before Blues keeper Jordan Pickford made a fine save in stoppage-time to deny James Ward-Prowse.
It took the visitors just 50 seconds to level in the second half when Ward-Prowse this time found a way past the helpless Pickford.
Everton went close to retaking the lead when Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s deflected effort struck the crossbar before Ben Godfrey failed to find an empty net at the back post.
Then in the 79th minute, disaster struck when Ward-Prowse curled home a sumptuous free-kick beyond Pickford.
The defeat leaves Everton in the drop zone as there are genuine fears relegation could be on the cards this season.
Here’s how we rated the Everton players.