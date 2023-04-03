Everton player ratings from the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

Everton displayed the sort of fighting spirit needed in a Premier League relegation battle as they earned a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Michael Keane slammed home a 90th-minute equaliser for the Tofffees to ensure they moved out of the bottom three.

However, Sean Dyche’s side will now be without Abdoulaye Doucoure for three games after he was given a red crd for lashing out at Harry Kane.

The first half was a fairly even affair, although Spurs created the best chance. In the ninth minute, the ball ricocheted to Harry Kane, whose shot of the turn beat Everton keeper Jordan Pickford - although Michael Keane was back to make an important block on the line.

Keane, Doucoure and Amadou Onana all had efforts for the Toffees that failed to really test visiting stopper Hugo Lloris.

Idrissa Gana Gueye skied a decent opportunity over for Everton less than two minutes into the second half. But in the 58th minute, the game firmly swung in Tottenham’s favour. Doucoure and Kane were involved in a full-blooded 50/50 challenge after the Spurs captain had fouled Gray. And in a moment of madness, Doucoure saw the red mist and lashed out at Kane - which earned him a sending off.

It then took the north London outfit some 10 minutes to break the deadlock when Everton made another costly error. Keane brought down Cristian Romero in the box and Kane made no mistake to fire the penalty home.

Dyche’s men showed resolve and fight despite going down to 10 men, though, with Keane heading into the arms of Lloris from a McNeil corner.

The Blues were given a lifeline in the closing stages when Spurs substitute Lucas Moura was sent off for a wild lunge on Keane.

And it would be that man Keane who’d snatch Everton a deserved point. He forayed out of defence and took the opportunity to pull the trigger from long range- with his fizzing effort finding the corner to spark wild celebrations.

The draw moved the Toffees not only out of the relegation zone but up to 15th in the table.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Kept out a Son Heung-Min shot that was offside anyway in the first half. Barely tested otherwise and only beaten by a penalty.

2 . Seamus Coleman - 6 Kept Spurs quiet for the most part and got forward when he could. Subbed in the 76th minute.

3 . Michael Keane - 7 Made a pivotal goal-line clearance to keep the game level and as solid in the first half. However, cumbersome challenge brought down Romero which gifted Spurs the gilt-edged chance to open the scoring. Yet Keane would go from villain to hero when he smashed home Everton’s equaliser in the 90th minute.

4 . James Tarkowski - 6 Won plenty in the air in the proving a threat in the Spurs box. Solid overall and had a late shot blocked.