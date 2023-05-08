Everton player ratings and scores from the 4-1 victory against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

Everton marched out of the Premier League relegation zone in barnstorming fashion as they delivered an almost-unfathomable 5-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

The Toffees put in a counter-attacking masterclass as an Abdoulaye Doucoure double, a fine Dwight McNeil strike and a Jason Steele own goal moved Sean Dyche’s men up to 16th in the table - and two points clear to the bottom three.

Everton were in dreamland when they took the lead after just 33 seconds. The Blues launched a swift counter-attack and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s majestic touch beat the Brighton defence and then picked out Doucoure at the back post to finish from close range.

The visitors continued to look dangerous every time they went forward and doubled the advantage in the 29th minute. Dwight McNeil surged forward at will and showed superb composure to cross for Doucoure, who adjusted his body to volley into the near post.

Then Everton were in ecstasy six minutes later when they notched a third. Doucoure played the ball to McNeil, who fooled Jason Steele when rolling a ball across the face of goal - which saw it hit the flailing leg of the home keeper and divert into the back of the net.

Brighton unsurprisingly dominated much of the second half as they went in pursuit of reducing the deficit. They would have done so in the 59th minute when Seagulls striker Evan Ferguson rose highest to meet a cross but Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford made a stunning save to push the header onto the post.

And on 76 minutes, Dyche’s troops put the game beyond reach. Yet again they mustered a swift counter, with Iwobi sliding in McNeil, who nonchalantly rounded Steele and finished into an empty net.

Brighton nabbed a consolation goal on 79 minutes through Alexis Mac Allister. But Everton were in complete control at that stage and never looked like they would capitulate. Yet in the dying embers, McNeil slammed home a fifth to put the gloss on the triumph.

The win gives the Toffees’ survival chances a significant boost with three fixtures remaining this season, having now leapfrogged Leicester City and Leeds United.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

2 . Jordan Pickford - 10 Barely troubled in the first half but distribution was good. Much busier in the second half and made three stunning saves - two from Ferguson and then one from Mac Allister. So, so unlucky to have conceded.

3 . Nathan Patterson - 9 Nicked the ball back for the first goal then stood up to the task well against Karou Mitoma in the first half. The same again in the second half to quell the Brighton forward.

4 . Yerry Mina - 9 Completely dominant in the first half although stupidy booked for time-wasting. The same in the second half, with one huge block typifying his display. A rock.