PRESTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton scores his team's first goal during the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton player ratings from the 3-0 friendly win against Preston North End.

Everton earned their first win of pre-season as they strolled to a 3-0 victory over Preston North End.

A Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty and debut goals for Jake O’Brien and Jesper Lindstrom delivered the Toffees a triumph at Deepdale as their preparations took a marked step forward ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season starting in two weeks’ time.

Everton had the first chance of the game in the 10th minute when a good move culminated in Vitalii Mykolenko’s shot being well held by Preston goalkeeper Dai Cornell.

However, the breakthrough arrived nine minutes later as Calvert-Lewin netted his first of pre-season. Another well-worked attack resulted in Calvert-Lewin being brought down inside the box by Liam Lindsay to earn the Blues a penalty. The striker stepped up and struck home with aplomb.

The visitors’ advantage was almost no more on 21 minutes as Brad Potts burst through on goal for North End but was thwarted by the outstretched leg of Everton keeper Joao Virginia. Then in the 29th minute, Virginia made a stunning stop to claw out Everton academy product Ryan Ledson’s header.

Everton finished the first half strongly with new signing Jesper Lindstrom having an effort repelled by Cornell before Calvert-Lewin angled a shot wide only seconds later.

Dyche made three defensive changes at half-time, which unsurprisingly meant Preston had a decent spell. But in the 61st minute, the Toffees doubled their advantage with O’Brien, who signed from Lyon earlier this week for £17 million, on target on his bow. Calvert-Lewin’s splendid chested pass teed-up the centre-back, who kept his powerful shot down and found the back of the net.

It was then Lindstrom’s turn to bag on his first appearance. Jack Harrison won Everton a free-kick 25 yards from goal and Lindstrom, on loan from Napoli, curled home the effort into the near corner.

In the dying embers, substitute Beto had the chance to add a fourth for the Blues but he failed to hit the target when one-on-one with Cornell.

It was a much-improved performance from Everton after defeats to Salford City and Coventry City, and Dyche will now want his troops to build on the display. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Joao Virginia - 8

Made a good save with his foot then an unbelievable stop to claw out Ledson’s header in the first half. Then did well after the break to get a hand to a dangerous cross.

Ashley Young - 6

Almost got punished for a misplaced header early on but settled down and played a clever pass to skip in Lindstrom for a chance. Showed tenacity to win the ball and put a good cross in for a Beto chance before being subbed in the 77th minute.

James Tarkowski - 7

Swept up everything that came his way in the first half. Unsurprisingly subbed at half-time given it was his first game back from injury.

Michael Keane - 6

Made a clumsy tackle on the edge of his own box to give Preston a dangerous free-kick before making a decent block from a Sam Greenwood shot in the first half. Subbed at half-time.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Had Everton’s first chance when he low effort was well held by the Preston goalkeeper. Subbed at half-time as he comes back from an ankle injury.

Tim Iroegbunam - 8

Caught the eye again in the first half as he nicked possession several times and played some clever passes. The only outfielder to play the entire 90 minutes as he impressed yet again.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Displayed all of his experience and nous in the first half and was full of energy. Subbed in the 57th minute.

Jack Harrison - 7

Knitted things together well in the No.10 role, with his backheel to McNeil contributing towards the move that won the penalty in the first half. The n won the free-kick for Lindstrom’s strike.

Jesper Lindstrom - 7

Showed flashes in the first half before finishing strongly and may be disappointed he didn’t score. Cross into the box would yield Everton’s second goal before he bent home a sumptuous free-kick to bag on debut. That was his final act as he was subbed off shortly afterwards.

Dwight McNeil - 7

Tested Preston at every chance in the first half, with his searing run and perfectly weighted pass finding Calvert-Lewin for Everton’s penalty. Not as involved after the break before being subbed in the 71st minute.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 8

Was far more lively from the outset than he had been previously in pre-season. Ran the channels gamely in the first half and tucked away his penalty with aplomb after being brought down. Continued to cause problems for Preston and he couldn’t have chested the ball down any better for O’Brien to bag Everton’s second. Subbed in the 71st minute.

Sub 1 - Jake O’Brien - 7

Couldn’t have asked for a better start with his goal. A fine strike and solid defensively.

Sub 2 - Mason Holgate - 6

Did what was required of him.

Sub 3 - Eli Campbell - 6

Sub 4 - Harrison Armstrong - 6

More minutes for the 17-year-old.

Perhaps should have done better with a headed chance.

Minutes for the striker.

Showed some nice pieces of skill to excite the visiting supporters.

Sub 8 - Roman Dixon - N/A

Sub 9 - Jenson Metcalfe - N/A.