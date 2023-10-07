Everton player ratings and scores from the 3-0 win against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Everton finally delivered a victory in front of the Goodison Park faithful as they swatted aside AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

A 3-0 triumph courtesy of goals from James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure gave the Toffees their first home win in five attempts this season. Sean Dyche’s side were full value for all three points as they climbed up to 15th in the table.

Everton started the game with aggression and got their reward in the eighth minute. Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarynyi slipped when pressed which allowed Garner to pilfer possession. He drove at the Cherries defence before firing a low shot into the far corner.

Moments later, Dwight McNeil put an effort not too far wide and Abdoulaye Doucoure then had a deflected effort well saved by Bournemouth keeper Neto. However, the home side took their foot off the gas for a period yet the Cherries couldn’t create any clear-cut chances.

Everton would soon regain their momentum and doubled the advantage in the 38th minute. Neto punched a cross clear only as far as Harrison, who spotted the Bournemouth No.1 off his line and nonchalantly found the back of the net via the underside of the bar from 22 yards. And the Blues could well have had a third in stoppage-time only for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to head against the woodwork before Amadou Onana fired narrowly wide on the spin.

The next goal was always going to be pivotal - and it went the way of Everton. McNeil stood up a cross that found Harrison and although his header was blocked, Doucoure was first to react and slammed home from close range.

The Toffees were given a brief scare when Zabarnyi met a header from a corner with purchase but McNeil cleared off the line. Yet Everton were comfortable for much of the game as the Goodison crowd erupted with a mixture of joy and relief at full-time as victory was finally yielded on their own patch. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Barely tested in the first half. Collected a couple of crosses and saved a meek header down his throat after the break. Forced into a decent save in the closing stages to earn a first clean sheet of the season. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

2 . Ashley Young - 6 Booked early on for a foul on Dango Outtara. Handled everything that came his way otherwise and fired a volley not too far wide in the first half. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

3 . James Tarkowski - 6 Quietly went about his business and made up for losing possession in the second half to get back and block the subsequent shot. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images