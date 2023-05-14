Everton player ratings and scores from the 3-0 loss against Manchester City in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton were unable to ease their relegation fears as they suffered a 3-0 loss against Manchester City at Goodison Park.

The Toffees matched the Premier League leaders for much of the first half before the opening goal - and it was game over from that point. As a result, Sean Dyche’s side remain just one point and one place above the drop zone with two fixtures remaining this season.

Everton more than matched City for much of the opening period and should have taken the lead in the 35th minute. James Tarkowksi headed a corner back across goal and Mason Holgate was left in acres of space at the back post - but couldn’t keep his composure and steered a shot over the bar.

And two minutes later, that miss was punished as City took the lead. Riyad Mahrez crossed from the right and Ilkay Gundogan brilliantly controlled on his thigh before flicking a finish into the far corner.

City then doubled their advantage in the 39th minute when Erling Haaland bagged a 52nd goal of the season. This time, Gundogan turned provider as he sent in a cross from the left flank, with Haaland powering home a header.

And just six minutes into the second half, Everton were dead and buried. City were awarded a free-kick just outside the area and Gundogan beat Blues keeper Jordan Pickford far too easily.

The hosts tried to find a way back into things but the game soon petered out in the closing stages. It means that Everton remain in a precarious position ahead of a trip to Wolves next weekend.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

2 . Jordan Pickford - 5 No chance with either of the first half goals. Made one save to his right otherwise in the opening 45 minutes but distribution wasn’t great. Should have done much better with Gundogan’s free-kick.

3 . Nathan Patterson - 5 Struggled against Phil Foden at times and was beaten by Gundogan for City’s second goal.

4 . Yerry Mina - 6 Tried to wind up Haaland. Made an important goalline challenge in the closing stages of the first half and won several headers.