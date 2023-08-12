Register
Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton looks dejected after the team conceded the first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham FC at Goodison Park on August 12, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton looks dejected after the team conceded the first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham FC at Goodison Park on August 12, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Everton player ratings: two score 7/10 but pair get 5/10 in Fulham loss - gallery

Everton player ratings and scores from the 1-0 loss against Fulham in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 12th Aug 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 17:08 BST

Everton raised the curtain on their 2023-24 Premier League season with a 1-0 loss to Fulham at Goodison Park.

The Toffees’ same old problems of not being able to finish goalscoring chances - a chief reason why they were in a relegation battle in the previous two campaigns - continued. Neal Maupay, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Nathan Patterson all wasted opportunities but failed to find the back of the net as Sean Dyche’s side made a miserable start to the new term.

Everton had the chance to take the lead after just 33 seconds when Maupay broke free but flashed his effort just wide of the far post.

Then in the fifth minute, the Toffees spurned yet another gilt-edged opportunity when Doucoure burst into the area and was one-v-one with Fulham goalkeeper Bend Leno - but saw his shot saved.

The home side were by far the better of the two sides in the opening 45 minutes but just couldn’t find a way to break the deadlock.

On 34 minutes, Fulham keeper Bernd Leno pulled off a tremendous save to deny Maupay from close range. A minute later, Michael Keane thought he’d opened the scoring when he rolled into an empty net but Leno was adjudged to have been fouled by James Tarkowski when collecting a high cross.

Everton continued to bang on the door before the interval, with Maupay being slipped in by Amadou Onana yet saw his shot thwarted by the onrushing Leno.

Fulham grew into the game in the second period and went agonisingly close to taking the lead when Raul Jimenez’s volley struck the post.

It was Everton’s turn to hit the woodwork in the 67th minute. Alex Iwobi saw his curling effort kept out by Leno and the ball fell to Patterson with the goal at his mercy. However, Leno got across to make an outstanding save and touch Patterson’s first-time effort onto the bar.

And Dyche’s side were punished for their profligacy with 17 minutes remaining. The Cottagers worked the way all to Harry Wilson down the right flank and his cross picked out Bobby De Cordova-Reid at the back post to finish from close range.

Everton pushed for an equaliser, with Arnaut Danjuma brought off the bench for his debut after arriving on loan from Villarreal. And in the final minute of added time, James Tarkowski’s stooping header went just wide.

Then in stoppage time, Danjuma was slipped in by Onana but sent his shot wide - although his blushes were spared by the offside flag.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Barely tested in the first half although kicking wasn’t always on the money. No chance with the Fulham goal.

1. Jordan Pickford - 6

Barely tested in the first half although kicking wasn’t always on the money. No chance with the Fulham goal. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Had a good battle with Willian in the first half and sent an effort over the bar. But should have scored when he was presented with a golden chance he couldn’t take.

2. Nathan Patterson - 6

Had a good battle with Willian in the first half and sent an effort over the bar. But should have scored when he was presented with a golden chance he couldn’t take. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Goal was chalked off foul a foul on Fulham keeper Leno. Shaky in possession on a couple of occasions but sound defensively. May have got dragged to the ball too easily in the build-up for Fulham’s goal

3. Michael Keane - 6

Goal was chalked off foul a foul on Fulham keeper Leno. Shaky in possession on a couple of occasions but sound defensively. May have got dragged to the ball too easily in the build-up for Fulham’s goal Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Solid in the first, with one robust sliding tackle the highlight. Similar in the second period as he put the pressure on Aleksandar Mitrovic.

4. James Tarkowski - 7

Solid in the first, with one robust sliding tackle the highlight. Similar in the second period as he put the pressure on Aleksandar Mitrovic. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

