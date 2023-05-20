Full player ratings from the 1-1 draw to Wolves at Molineux.

Yerry Mina’s late goal gave Everton a crucial point in the battle to stave off Premier League relegation as the Toffees drew 1-1 with Wolves at Molineux.

A first-half goal from Hwang Hee-Chan was cancelled out in the 99th minute dramatically by Mina, who was alert to finish in the box after Michael Keane did well to find a cross after a late free-kick.

Sean Dyche’s side are now two points above the drop zone - but their survival hopes are no longer in their own hands and need Leeds United and Leicester City to slip up.

Everton enjoyed a lively opening 10 minutes and created a few half-chances with Dominic Calvert-Lewin hitting the side netting before heading over on two separate occasions.

In the 29th minute, Nathan Patterson was brought off because of injury and was replaced by Michael Keane - but the Toffees continued to push the initiative.

However, against the run of play the visitors fell behind in the 34th minute after giving the ball away deep in Wolves half.

A poor pass from Idrissa Gueye was cleared by the Wolves defence and picked up by Adama Traore. He dribbled from deep into enemy territory before firing a low shot thatEverton keeper Jordan Pickford could only parry which allowed Hwang to tap in the opener.

Unfortunately, Calvert-Lewin was brought off with another injury just before half-time and replaced by Demarai Gray in what was another setback for Dyche’s side.

Everton struggled in the first part of the second half, with Pablo Sarabia going close on the break near the hour mark. It appeared that the Toffees were heading for defeat before the most drama ensued in the dying embers. Mina scrambled the ball home to spark wild celebrations but it remains to be seen whether a draw will prove enough for Dyche and his troops ahead of the final game of the season against Bournemouth next weekend.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 5/10 Wasn’t called into action all that much, but his parry out from Traore’s shot fell right to Hwang Hee-Chan and the England number one could have done better.

2 . Nathan Patterson - 6/10 Started the game strongly but forced off with an injury just before the half-hour mark and replaced by Michael Keane.

3 . James Tarkowski - 6/10 Tarkowski delivered a fairly typical strong performance at the back, but didn’t have the same effect as he usually does in the opposition’s box.

4 . Yerry Mina - 7/10 Was reliable all game and snatched an unlikely equaliser in the dying moments of the game. Crucial.