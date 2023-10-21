Everton player ratings and scores from the 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

Everton were unable to wrestle the city’s bragging rights off Liverpool as they fell to a 2-0 loss in the Merseyside derby - but were left frustrated by refereeing decisions.

The Toffees were forced to play more than half of the game with 10 men after Ashley Young was sent off before the interval. However, the visitors felt Liverpool could well have had Ibrahima Konate dismissed after the break, while it took them until the 75th minute to break the deadlock through a Mo Salah penalty after a VAR review.

It was Everton who fashioned the first attempt on goal within the opening 40 seconds but Dominic Calvert-Lewin couldn’t get enough power on his header and his attempt was easily saved by Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal.

From thereon, the Reds dominated the remainder of the opening 45 minutes.The home side mustered a counter-attack and worked the ball to Luis Diaz inside the area but his effort was well blocked by the sliding tackle of Young.

Liverpool continued to threaten on the break and in the 22nd they won a free-kick on the edge of the Toffees’ area when Diogo Jota was tripped by James Tarkowski. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold drilled the effort into the wall.

Alexis Mac Allister’s long-range effort was spilled by Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal - and then a turning point occurred on 37 minutes. Young hacked down Diaz on the edge of the Blues’ area and was immediately given a second yellow card and his marching orders.

Liverpool couldn’t take advantage for the remainder of the first half before Everton manager Sean Dyche brought on defenders Michael Keane and Nathan Patterson at the break in a bid to keep things tight.

Indeed, the Toffees proved tough to breach, with Salah having a shot well blocked by James Tarkowski. Diaz though he should have had a penalty when he felt he was brought down by Patterson but a VAR check deemed others.

However, VAR would indeed come to Liverpool’s rescue to break the deadlock. That man Diaz whipped in a cross that hit the arm of Keane. Although referee Craig Pawson did not initially give the decision, a check at the pitchside monitor saw him indeed award a penalty. Salah stepped up and rifled his effort past Pickford.

Liverpool looked to increase their advantage, with substitute Harvey Elliott forcing a good save out of Pickford while Diogo Jota crashed an effort against the side netting.