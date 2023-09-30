Everton player ratings and scores from the 2-1 loss to Luton Town in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton’s insipid form at Goodison Park this season continued as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Luton Town in the Premier League.

The Toffees have now been defeated in all four of their home games in 2023-24, with horrendous defending from set-pieces their downfall as they found themselves two goals down after 31 minutes. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s third goal in as many outings got Sean Dyche’s side back into the game yet profligacy in front of goal - failing to test Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski throughout - was their downfall.

Everton started the game on the front foot and somehow didn’t break the deadlock. Dwight McNeil crashed a volley not too far wide inside three minutes while James Garner, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana also failed to hit the target when presented with openings.

Luton fired a warning shot to the Toffees on 20 minutes when Tom Lockyer headed over the bar from a corner. And Everton failed to heed that as Lockyer opened the scoring four minutes later. Carlton Morris cannoned a header off the bar and although the ball fell to Everton’s Ashley Young, his clearance was charged down by Lockyer which ricocheted into the back of the net.

Things went from bad to worse when the home side conceded a second on 31 minutes. Morris was left in acres of the space from a Hatters corner and he applied a first-time finish beyond Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

The Blues couldn’t believe they didn’t reduce the deficit eight minutes before half-time when Garner headed a McNeil cross against the woodwork from point-blank range. However, Everton did finally notch a first goal at Goodison this season in the 41st minute, although it required a lengthy VAR check. Garner floated in a cross for Onana, who appeared to be having his shirt tugged. The ball bounced around the six-yard box and Abdoulaye Doucoure got a touch for Calvert-Lewin to scramble home.

Everton had plenty of possession as they went in search of an equaliser in the second period yet struggled to create any gilt-edged chances. Calvert-Lewin sent a left-footed volley wide before substitute Beto headed ove the bar. Things would eventually peter out, with the Blues’ two-match winning streak being snapped - boos ringing out from the Goodison faithful as they had to endure yet another loss. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 5.5 Helpless to both Luton goals in the first half. Untroubled otherwise but kicking not always on point. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

2 . Ashley Young - 4 Clearance charged down for Luton’s opener while crosses couldn’t find a blue shirt. Subbed in the 78th minute. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

3 . James Tarkowski - 5 Cumbersome when defending in the first half. Made a couple of important blocks after the break. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images