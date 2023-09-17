Everton player ratings: two score 8/10 but four 5/10s in Arsenal defeat - gallery
Everton player rating and scores from the 1-0 loss against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Everton’s wait for a 2023-24 Premier League win continues as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Goodison Park.
The Toffees showed spirit, particularly defensively, yet they fell to a fourth defeat in five games this season to leave them in the relegation zone.
Arsenal monopolised possession in the first half although Everton limited their opposition to a dearth of clear-cut chances.
The Gunners did find the back of the net in the 19th minute through Gabriel Martinelli’s composed finish, although a VAR review deemed Eddie Nketiah offside in the build-up.
Everton finally started to show some sort of threat in the counter-attack and on 31 minutes they wanted a penalty when Abdoulaye Doucoure forayed into the Arsenal box and went down - but referee Simon Hooper was not interested.
The away side came out of the traps swiftly in the second period, with Jordan Pickford making a good save from Martin odegaard within the opening 60 seconds. Everton were forced into a rearguard action, with Vitalii Mykolenko making an important clearance in his own six-yard box and James Tarkowski charging down a sweetly struck Oleksandr Zinchenko effort.
Yet Arsenal’s persistent pressure eventually paid off as they found the breakthrough in the 69th minute. They worked a short corner to Leandro Trossard, whose first-time finish found the back of the net via the far post.
Everton could barely lay a glove on Mikel Arteta’s side in response, with visiting keeper David Raya having a comfortable afternoon. And while only five games have been played, fears start to mount that a third successive relegation battle is in the offing.
Here’s how we rated the Everton players.