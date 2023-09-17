Everton player rating and scores from the 1-0 loss against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Everton’s wait for a 2023-24 Premier League win continues as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Goodison Park.

The Toffees showed spirit, particularly defensively, yet they fell to a fourth defeat in five games this season to leave them in the relegation zone.

Arsenal monopolised possession in the first half although Everton limited their opposition to a dearth of clear-cut chances.

The Gunners did find the back of the net in the 19th minute through Gabriel Martinelli’s composed finish, although a VAR review deemed Eddie Nketiah offside in the build-up.

Everton finally started to show some sort of threat in the counter-attack and on 31 minutes they wanted a penalty when Abdoulaye Doucoure forayed into the Arsenal box and went down - but referee Simon Hooper was not interested.

The away side came out of the traps swiftly in the second period, with Jordan Pickford making a good save from Martin odegaard within the opening 60 seconds. Everton were forced into a rearguard action, with Vitalii Mykolenko making an important clearance in his own six-yard box and James Tarkowski charging down a sweetly struck Oleksandr Zinchenko effort.

Yet Arsenal’s persistent pressure eventually paid off as they found the breakthrough in the 69th minute. They worked a short corner to Leandro Trossard, whose first-time finish found the back of the net via the far post.

Everton could barely lay a glove on Mikel Arteta’s side in response, with visiting keeper David Raya having a comfortable afternoon. And while only five games have been played, fears start to mount that a third successive relegation battle is in the offing.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Held one Ben White shot in the first half but was good with his feet. Kept out an Odegaard shot early on but looping goal kick when trying to play early backfired, with Everton going on to lose the ball and concede the corner that led to the opening goal. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Ashley Young - 6 Set the tone early on with a couple of good challenges on Martinelli. Put in a shift but couldn’t influence the game on the front foot before subbed in the 88th minute. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Image

3 . James Tarkowski - 7 Quietly went about his business in the first half before making several brave and important blocks after the break and one sliding challenge in his own area. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images