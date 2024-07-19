Everton had to muster a late comeback to earn a 3-3 draw against Sligo Rovers in their opening pre-season friendly of the summer.

A late Youssef Chermiti double ensured the spoils were shared on an emotional evening for Seamus Coleman as he returned to the club he left 15 years ago. Mason Holgate was also on target for Sean Dyche’s side, with 22 players getting 45 minutes under their belt.

Everton had a plethora of chances and it proved a decent enough workout in their first match in two months, although Chermiti’s brace spared the Premier League’s side’s blushes somewhat.

The away side dominated the first half yet couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. Dominic Calvert-Lewin spurned two big chances in as many minutes before Dwight McNeil had a one-v-one attempt saved in the 24 minutes. Two minutes later, Neal Maupay’s cross picked out Abdoulaye Doucoure but his volley was well kept out by Sligo keeper Conor Walsh.

And the wastefulness was punished as the home side took the lead in the 34th minute. A corner found Luke Pearce at the front post and his effort on the swivel managed to sneak into the near corner.

Everton tried to get back level, with Jenson Metcalfe flashing a cross-cum-shot not too far wide before Calvert-Lewin’s effort from outside the area failed to hit the target. Yet to many people’s shock, Sligo doubled their advantage three minutes before half-time when Kyle McDonagh found the target.

Somehow, the Blues did not go into the break with the deficit reduced as Maupay’s well-struck effort cannoned off the post.

Dyche made 11 changes at half-time, with new signings Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Nidaye introduced. They made a swift start, with Chermiti kissing the far post before having a shot saved within five minutes. On 53 minutes, Everton got themselves back into it when Jack Harrison’s cross was headed back across goal by Chermiti and Holgate nodded home from close range. But the defender, who spent last season on loan at Southampton and Sheffield United, was at fault to ensure Sligo restored a two-goal lead. His poor pass gifted the hosts possession and Kevin Muldoon finished with ease.

That goal halted the Toffees’ momentum and they had to wait until the 77th minute to have their next big chance. Beto pulled a ball back for Chermiti but he saw his effort thwarted from six yards.

But the Portugal youth international soon turned on the gas. He got a deserved goal in the 85th minute when his clever backheel from Harrison’s ball found the back of the net. A minute later, Chermiti scored his second to equalise for Everton when curling a fine effort into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Overall, Dyche won’t be too concerned about the result after a long training camp. It will be more about making steady improvements although here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Joao Virginia - 6 Barely tested bar the two goals that he conceded. Subbed at half-time. | Getty Images

2 . Seamus Coleman - 6 Cheered every time he had the ball, although the Everton skipper did give away a dangerous early free-kick. Soon settle down and gave the Blues an outlet down the flank. | Getty Images

3 . Tyler Onyango - 6 Played a couple of decent passes in the first half and an important clearance. Subbed at half-time. | Getty Images