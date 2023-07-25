Everton were given a decent pre-season workout as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The Toffees used a total of 22 players against the League One outfit as Sean Dyche monitored his side’s load with the 2023-24 Premier League season two-and-a-half weeks away.

Amadou Onana made his first appearance of the summer after injury, although key men Jordan Pickford, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye were given the evening off.

Everton created enough chances to go ahead in the first half - although it ended goalless. In the fifth minute, Alex Iwobi was set free and saw his shot saved although he had options queuing up in the penalty area. McNeil then saw an effort blocked when the Toffees were awarded a direct free-kick for a backpass.

However, Bolton had opportunities of their own and Victor Adeboyejo couldn’t get any sort of purchase on an effort when left in acres of space just yard from goal in the 16th minute.

Ashley Young cracked a long-range effort not too far over for Everton before Lewis Dobbin was set free and was left one-vs-one with Trotters keeper Nathan Baxter - and saw his shot saved.

Then it was Joao Virginia who came to the visitors’ rescue in stoppage-time to make a fine save to keep out Dion Charles.

Dyche made eight changes at the interval, with Virginia, Dobbin and Michael Keane the only survivors. It meant that Everton’s side was extremely youthful as the likes of Lewis Warrington and Stanley Mills were introduced.

The much more experienced Bolton side unsurprisingly took the ascendancy although Tyler Onyango’s clipped effort didn’t go too far over the Everton. Then in the 74th minute, Francis Okoronkwo couldn’t steer on target when he met MacKenzie Hunt’s inswinging free-kick.

And eight minutes later Okoronkwo would pilfer the ball for the Toffees deep in enemy territory before seeing a shot saved by Baxter.

Dyche wouldn’t have been too concerned by the scoreline, with the clash against Stoke City on Saturday likely to see Everton step up their preparations.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . BOLTON, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Ricardo Almeida Santos of Bolton Wanderers chases after Lewis Dobbin of Everton during the pre-season friendly match between Bolton Wanderers and Everton at University of Bolton Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Bolton, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Ricardo Almeida Santos of Bolton Wanderers chases after Lewis Dobbin of Everton during the pre-season friendly match between Bolton Wanderers and Everton at University of Bolton Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Bolton, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

2 . Joao Virginia - 8 Played with confidence in the first half and his excellent save from Charles kept the clash level. Then made another good stop to his left from a long-range effort. Made another good save after the break and tipped away a cross. Disruption a little wayward but overall a solid display as he he bids to become Jordan Pickford’s deputy. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

3 . Nathan Patterson - 6 Didn’t see the ball as much as he’d have liked in the first half and was caused a few problems defensively. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

4 . Michael Keane - 7 Got across to make one crucial block in the first period. Trickled one shot wide in the second period before subbed on 68 minutes. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images