Everton's impressive Premier League away form continued as they earned a rip-roaring 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Vitalii Mykolenko, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye were all on target as the Toffees stretched their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions.

The game started at a frenetic pace, with Everton taking the lead after just 52 seconds. Jack Harrison stood up a cross and there was Mykolenko to head home for his second goal in as many games.

However, the visitors' advantage would last less than four minutes. Palace were awarded a penalty when Eberechi Eze was adjudged to have been clipped inside the box by Jarrad Branthwaite and a penalty was awarded. Eze stepped up to nonchalantly beat Jordan Pickford in the Blues goal.

While there would be few goalscoring chances for the remainder of the first half, both sides continued to play at a high tempo - and it cranked up several notches in the second period. Everton were again ahead in the 49th minute when Mykolenko's fine volley struck the post but there was Doucoure on hand to finish into an empty net.

But Everton were then forced into a rearguard action, with Palace turning the screw in search of an equaliser. It would arrive in the 74th minute when Odsonne Édouard finished from close range following a mix-up between Pickford and James Tarkowski.

There would be more action to unfold - and Sean Dyche's side would snatch a winner through an unexpected source. Doucoure wonderfully spotted the run of Gana Gueye, who burst into the box and managed to nestle a finish into the bottom corner despite being off balance.

Palace put Everton under siege as they chased a point yet the away side stood firm. The Blues signed off before the international break with a win and moved up to 14th in the table. Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Didn't have a save to make in the first half until stoppage-time. Far busier in the second half, making two good saves but seemed to be in a mix-up with Tarkowski for Palace's second goal.

2 . Ashley Young - 6 Put in a couple of decent crosses in the first half but legs tired as the game wore on. Subbed in the closing stages.

3 . James Tarkowski - 7 Completely dominant in the first half, winning everything that came his way. Continued that way in the second period making a series of blocks but then let himself down with a baffling decision not to clear the cross that led to Edouard's goal. Luckily that error didn't mean Everton dropped points.