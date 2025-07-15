Everton player ratings and scores from the 1-1 draw against Accrington Stanley in a pre-season friendly.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton started their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.

Beto netted a second-half penalty as the Toffees dusted out the cobwebs in the Lancashire rain. The likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, James Garner and Charly Alcaraz featured, with Dwight McNeil, Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane and Tim Iroegbunam all handed 90-minute outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match report

There were no goals in the first half but both sides created chances. In the opening two minutes, Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer pushed over a head from Josh Woods.

In the 13th minute, Toffees full-back Nathan Patterson drove at the Stanley defence and played a one-two with Harrison Armstrong before dragging wide of the far post.

Youssef Chermiti went close for the visitors on 28 minutes, with his header well kept out by home stopper Ollie Wright. Then Wright pulled off a fine save to his left to deny Armstrong’s curling effort.

Both teams made changes at the interval and it was Accrington who benefited as they took the lead five minutes after the restart. Stanley’s Benn Ward was left in too much space from a corner at the far post and he headed home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Everton started to get on the front foot and were banging on the door. They were presented with a golden chance to equalise when the lively Isaac Heath came off the bench and won David Moyes’ side a penalty. Beto stepped up and struck his effort into the top corner.

There was to be no winner for the Toffees, with Patterson spurning a chance when he couldn’t keep his composure at the back post. But Moyes will be satisfied that many of his players got runouts, with Everton travelling to Championship side Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Everton player ratings

Harry Tyrer - 6

Solid between the posts as he made two saves in the first half and was composed on the ball. Will be disappointed that Stanley’s goal squirmed under him, though.

Nathan Patterson - 7

Displayed drive and dynamism in the first half and put in a couple of good crosses - but had to do better with the chance he dragged wide. Shifted to left-back in the second half, so did not have as much influence on the ball before being presented with another opportunity he couldn’t take.

Michael Keane - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pretty faultless in the first half and made one good tackle to stop an Accrington attack. Similar in the second half.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 6

Given the captain’s armband and played with his usual coolness in the first half. Subbed at half-time, which was not a big surprise given he ended last season with a hamstring injury.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 7

Played a couple of stray passes early in the first half but settled down and whipped in a few crosses that Everton should have capitalised on. Subbed at half-time

Dwight McNeil - 6

Not as involved as he’d have liked in the first half. Improved in the second half and had one shot well kept out.

Tim Iroegbunam - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sent in the cross for Chermiti’s first-half header after a driving run and made one outstanding tackle near his own penalty area. Had some threatening moments in the second half and was full of running until the end - although will be disappointed he blazed over at the death.

James Garner - 6

Kept the ball ticking in the first half before being subbed at the interval.

Charly Alcaraz - 6

Looked a little rusty in the first half as he lost the ball several times but did find Armstrong for his chance. Went on a couple of runs in the second half before being subbed in the 64th minute.

Harrison Armstrong - 8

Was excellent in the first half. Showed so much willingness to make dangerous runs, played some clever passes and almost found the back of the net. Had to play in a deeper role after the break so wasn’t as influential but still had plenty of good touched. Subbed in the 76th minute.

Youssef Chermiti - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had a physical battle with the Stanley defence in the first half. Might have done better with his opening chance on the half-volley but couldn’t have done much else when his header was saved. Not involved too much after the break before being subbed in the 64th minute.

Sub 1 - Jake O’Brien (replaced Branthwaite) - 6

Fairly comfortable in the second period.

Sub 2 - Will Tamen (replaced Mykolenko) - 6

Made an early block and teed-up McNeil for his chance before really starting to grow into the game in the latter stages.

Sub 3 - Beto (replaced Garner) - 7

Took a while to warm into the game. Had an effort denied in the 67th minute and then made an important contribution to thwart a goalbound shot. Then picked out the top corner with his penalty to equalise. Worked so hard as per usual.

Sub 4 - Justin Clarke (replaced Alcaraz) - 7

Danced into the Accrington area to help engineer Patterson’s late chance. Took confidence from that.

Sub 5 - Isaac Heath (replaced Chermiti) - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So positive off the bench as he looked to attack the Stanley defence every time he got the ball - and got his reward when winning the penalty. Very encouraging and it will be interesting if he plays more this pre-season.

Sub 6 - Jenson Metcalfe (replaced Armstrong) - 6

Some neat touches.