Arsenal netted a late winner to defeat Everton 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on the final day of the season but it wasn’t enough to prevail in the Premier League title race.

Goals from Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kai Havertz helped Mikel Arteta’s side cancel out a first-half strike from Idrissa Gueye but it wasn’t enough to dethrone Manchester City who beat West Ham United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Reports of early goals in Manchester changed the mood of the stadium but Everton remained vigilant and Arsenal remained focused on winning by any means necessary, but it was Everton who went the closest after Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit the post in 32nd minute. His low shot which beat David Raya but it bounced off the post and rebounded back to the forward, who was too far to apply the finish as he found the side-netting.

However, the home fans were shocked after Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free-kick hit Declan Rice and gave Dyche’s side the lead just before half-time. Having just signed a new one-year-extension, grabbing his fourth goal of the season was a great way to celebrate his deal. But Everton were only ahead for a few minutes as good work from Martin Odegaard set up a chance for Tomiyasu in the 44th minute as he fired Arsenal level.

Arteta’s side pushed hard for a winner and scored a winner late on through Kai Havertz who managed to tap-in after Odegaard failed to fire past Pickford. However, Everton may feel hard done-by given the ball looked to have hit Gabriel Jesus’ arm in the build-up to the goal - a decision that was checked at the pitch-side monitor by Michael Oliver who saw nothing wrong with the incident.

A final day defeat was predicted by many but Dyche’s produced a strong and gallant performance as they battled to the final whistle. Brentford’s defeat to Newcastle ensured Everton finished 15th in the Premier League for the 2023/24 season.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players after that defeat.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7/10 Nothing he could do about either goals and made some smart saves.

2 . Seamus Coleman - 6/10 Kept Leandro Trossard quiet and battled well in one-on-one battles. Good showing from the skipper.

3 . James Tarkowski - 7/10 Another star showing with their backs against the wall, he produced some brilliant tackles/blocks and headed clearances.