Thierno Barry of Everton runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Gianlucaâ¯Mancini of AS Roma during the pre-season friendly match between Everton and AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton player ratings and scores from the 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat by AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton’s first game in front of a crowd at Hill Dickinson Stadium ended in a 1-0 defeat by AS Roma in a pre-season friendly.

But there were positives to take from the Toffees’ display as fans relished the experience of the move to the new state-of-the-art 52,769-seater ground. David Moyes’ side created several chances against the Italian outfit as their attention now turns to the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match report

Everton went close to opening the scoring in the seventh minute when James Tarkowski’s header from a corner shaved the woodwork.

The Toffees continued to have the better of things and Thierno Barry, making his first start since being signed from Villarreal had a short well saved.

Two minutes into the second half, Everton spurned a golden chance when Iliman Ndiaye failed to hit the target following a well-worked move.

Roma started to find more success on the front foot and made Everton pay on 70 minutes when Matias Soule cut inside before firing into the far corner. The Serie A side almost doubled their lead soon after but home goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a fine save to deny Gianluca Mancini’s header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton did have a decent chance to equalise but Charly Alcaraz’s glancing header was kept out. But it was Roma who prevailed as the Toffees’ attention now turns to the start of the Premier League season against Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday 18 August.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 7

Made a comfortable early save and gathered well to his right on another occasion in the first half. Little chance with Roma’s opener but made a sprawling save from Gianluca Mancini shortly afterwards.

Jake O’Brien - 6

Solid defensively and produced a magnificent Maradona turn in the first half. Tried to get forward after the break when he could but just lacked a bit of end product.

James Tarkowski - 7

Unlucky not to have opened the scoring and made an important blocked to deflect a Roma shot wide in the first half.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solid throughout the first half with the highlight being a brave block. Thwarted a Soule shot after the deadlock had been broken and then made a brave block to deny Daniele Ghilardi. Subbed in the 79th minute.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Afternoon ended early after his injury.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Buzzed around as per usual in the middle of the park and offered energy going forward in the first half. Flashed an effort just wide after the break and subbed in the 61st minute.

James Garner - 6

Anchored the midfield again and used the ball well in the first half. Not as influential after the break and should have hit the target with a shot in the closing stages.

Charly Alcaraz - 6

Better when switched to the left flank midway through the first half as he saw more of the ball. Saw a glancing header well saved in the second half but not involved as much as he’d have liked. Subbed in the 79th minute.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of everything in the first half and Roma struggled to contain him. Showed so much intelligence on the ball and was so positive. Subbed in the 61st minute.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6

Couldn’t really get going in the opening 45 minutes. and was unusually quiet. Missed a big chance shortly after the interval and then stung the palms of the Roma keeper.

Thierno Barry - 7

Ran the channels well in the first period and had one effort well saved. Played a really clever pass to Ndiaye for the chance that should have been taken Subbed off in the 61st minute. An encouraging performance.

Sub 1 - Adam Aznou (replaced Mykolenko) - 6

Some good touches and showed some decent link-up play at times. Subbed in the 79th minute.

Sub 2 - Beto (replaced Barry) - 5

Couldn’t really get involved.

Sub 3 - Dwight McNeil (replaced Dewsbury-Hall) - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tried to make things happen, with his cross picking out Alcaraz for a good chance.

Sub 4 - Tim Iroegbunam (replaced Gueye) - 6

Some decent touches but couldn’t really get into things.

Sub 5 - Michael Keane - N/A

Sub 6 - Seamus Coleman - NA

Sub 7 - Youssef Chemriti - N/A