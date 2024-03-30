Everton's fears of being dragged into a Premier League relegation scrap deepened as they fell to a 2-1 loss against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Toffees were in action for the first time in three weeks yet they delivered a turgid display that extended their winless run to 12 matches and they could have few complaints. Beto thought he'd come off the bench to rescue a point for Sean Dyche's side but captain Seamus Coleman scored an unfortunate own goalin soppage-time to continue the miserable run of form.

Bournemouth made the better start and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was forced to make a decent save out of Antoine Semenyo in the third minute before keeping out Justin Kluivert on six minutes.

The Blues mustered their first chance in the 12th minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin got a shot off but his effort took a deflection and went over the bar. After a largely uneventful period, Everton had the best chance so far when James Tarkowski teed-up Calvert-Lewin but he saw his effort thwarted by Bournemouth keeper Neto.

Five minutes into the second half, Pickford was called into action when he repelled Marcus Tavernier's drive at the near post. In the 56th minute, Everton had an appeal for a penalty snubbed when Calvert-Lewin went down under a challenge from Tyler Adams.

And three minutes later, the Blues went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when Dwight McNeil played a short corner and got the ball back before driving into the box and clipping the near post.

In the 64th minute, Everton were made to pay as the home side took the lead when Dominic Solanke got between James Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey to head home from point-blank range.

And as it appeared the Blues were to be condemned to a third successive defeat, they were given a huge slice of luck with three minutes remaining. McNeil's harmless looping cross was dropped by Neto and Everton substitute Beto prodded into the empty net.

But within the first minute of stoppage-time, Coleman got caught in two minds when defending a cross at the back post. He tried to chest back to Pickford - but turned into his own net.

It means that Everton haven't picked up a victory in the top flight since 16 December - and remain just four points above the drop zone. Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 5 Made a couple of decent saves in the first half. Kept out a Tavernier effort after the break and little chance with the opener. Lucky got get away with a flimsy punch in the 83rd minute that came off Solanke.

2 . Seamus Coleman - 5 Honest as ever for the most part but own goal was a howler.. He appeared caught in two minds.

3 . James Tarkowksi - 5 Did what was needed in the first half but was part of the poor defending for Solanke's goal. Then booked for bringing down the Cherries striker.