Everton secured Premier League survival with three games remaining despite being hit with two points deductions as they earned a 1-0 victory over Brentford at Goodison Park.

Idrissa Gana Gueye’s second-half strike delivered Toffees three points and ensured that they cannot be caught by 18th-placed Luton Town, who are 11 points adrift.

That’s despite Sean Dyche’s men being docked a total of eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules, with Everton avoiding their battle to remain in the top flight going down to the wire for a third successive campaign.

Everton had the first sight on goal in the sixth minute when Dwight McNeil fizzed a cross-cum-shot across goal and the outstretched Youssef Chermiti was just inches away from converting from close range.

On 12 minutes, Blues defender Jarrad Branthwaite was forced into an important block when throwing his body at Mathias Jensen’s effort from close range.

Toffees winger Jack Harrison then had two attempts cut out by Brentford’s defence as well as a Chermiti effort resulting in the same outcome.

On the stroke of half-time, the home side had the best chance of the game to break the deadlock. Chermiti’s clever flick teed-up Abdoulaye Doucoure but he screwed his volley well wide.

The game was there for the taking for either side in the second period. And inside four minutes of the restart, Brentford mustered a gilt-edged opportunity when Jensen slid in Ivan Toney but he was thwarted by a fine save from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Four minutes later, McNeil must have thought he’d opened the scoring when crashing a shot from 30 yards that beat Bees keeper Mark Flekken - but the ball rattled the crossbar.

And on the hour mark, Everton finally had their first effort on target - which was the breakthrough. Everton did well to keep the ball alive from a cleared corner and Gueye latched on to a loose ball inside the box and rifled his shot into the top corner. Goodison erupted and after a VAR check, the goal stood.

The Toffees almost doubled their advantage six minutes later when McNeil’s angled shot went wide. However, Brentford started to get on top as they went in search of an equaliser, with Pickford keeping out Keane Lewis-Potter’s curling shot.

Everton ended the encounter the stronger, though, and hit the bar for a second time through James Garner’s free-kick. And at the full-time whistle, there was a sense of relief among supporters that their battle to avoid the drop will not go down to the wire, with Dyche’s job to oversee progress evident.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Off his line to punch away a few crosses in the first half. Then made a top save from Toney in the second period to keep the game goalless and then thwarted a late drive from Schade.

2 . Ben Godfrey - 6 Put in a couple of decent crosses in the first half but looked a bit uncomfortable judging balls that came his way on the back foot. Made an important clearance in the second half.

3 . James Tarkowski - 8 Immense throughout, getting in the way of everything and keeping Ivan Toney quiet. A captain's performance.