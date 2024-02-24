Everton conceded a late goal as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

Jarrad Branthwaite's stunning second-half finish appeared that it would be enough to earn the Toffees a first league victory in nine games. Yet despite the Seagulls having Billy Gilmour sent-off when a goal behind, they levelled in stoppage-time through a Lewis Dunk header to leave Sean Dyche's side devastated.

The visitors have moved a point clear of the Premier League relegation zone yet they'll feel they should be returning to Merseyside triumphant.

Everton had to soak up pressure in the early stages of the first half, with James Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey making good blocks from Brighton forward Danny Welbeck. Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was also well placed to hold a couple of Lewis Dunk headers.

The Blues' best chance of the first half fell to James Tarkowksi from a corner in the 23rd minute but he could not steer a header on target.

Everton's resolute approach started to frustrate Brighton and they began to create openings in the second period. On 56 minutes, Abdoulaye Doucoure could not believe he failed to break the deadlock when his crashing volley beat Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen - but Tariq Lamptey made a stunning goal-line block.

In the 71st minute, James Garner whipped in a wicked corner but substitute Beto could not make any contact on the ball. However, only two minutes later Everton would take the lead. Pickford's free-kick from deep was only partially cleared by Brighton and Branthwaite took one touch before arrowing an effort into the top corner.

The Blues' task of holding out appeared it would be easier when Gilmour was given a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Amadou Onana. But in the fifth minute of stoppage-time, Brighton found a way back when Dunk powered home a header to leave Everton gutted.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Almost caught out when in no man's land off his line on one occasion in the first half but handling was solid. Set McNeil free with a quick ball out that led to Doucoure's huge chance then it was his delivery that would see Branthwaite lash home. Then made a fine save from Fati in the closing stages. No chance with Dunk's equaliser, though.

2 . Ben Godfrey - 6 Made a crucial block to thwart a Welbeck shot in the first half and did well against Adingra. Solid in the second period before he was outjumped by Dunk for the equaliser.

3 . James Tarkowski - 7 Got in the way of a couple of shots in the first half but should have done better with a header from an Everton corner and was then booked for a foul. Got in the way of plenty in the second period as he put himself on the line.