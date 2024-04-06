Everton secured their first victory in 14 Premier League matches as they edged past Burnley at Goodison Park.

Lady Luck was on the Toffees’ side as their match-winner arrived via Dominic Calvert-Lewin charging down a loose pass from Clarets goalkeeper Arijanet Muric on the stroke of half-time to earn a 1-0 triumph.

And the dismissal of visiting defender Dara O’Shea ensured that Sean Dyche’s side arrested their lacklustre run, although they remain four points above the relegation zone after Luton Town battled to a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Jarrad Branthwaite had the first shot on goal for Everton in the 15th minute but he dragged wide from 25 yards. Six minutes later, the ball fell kindly for Burnley full-back Charlie Taylor on the edge of the Toffees’ box but his effort was well blocked by Seamus Coleman.

Neither goalkeeper was troubled before the interval, with Jacob Bruun Larsen clipping a free-kick over the bar for the visitors on 33 minutes.

But in stoppage-time, there was to be a breakthrough, which was typical of how the game had been to that point. Muric pondered on the ball and his clearance was intercepted by Calvert-Lewin, with the ball ricocheting into the unguarded net.

The second half continued in the same manner as the opening 45 minutes. It took 13 minutes of action for an opportunity, with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite making a superb challenge to block Sander Berge’s angled drive.

The Blues were then gifted a chance to double their advantage, with Calvert-Lewin again cutting out a loose pass and burst towards goal but saw his effort kept out by Muric’s legs.

Abdoulaye Doucoure then sent a header wide before Dyche’s men were given a huge boost in the 67th minute. O’Shea miscontrolled a pass and was pilfered off the ball by Dwight McNeil before he was taken out by the Burnley centre-back. Referee Michael Oliver immediately branded O’Shea a red card, with the Clarets reduced to 10 men.

Calvert-Lewin had an opening to double the advantage six minutes later when he slalomed beyond a couple of defenders but dragged his shot wide of the far post. In truth, Burnley never looked like equalising and Everton thought they should have had a penalty when substitute Beto burst into the box but the appeal was turned down.

Most inside of Goodison must have thought that the Blues were to put six points between themselves and the relegation zone before Luton notched a late winner against Bournemouth. But supporters felt a great sense of relief at the full-time whistle to witness a win for the first time since mid-December - which came against Burnley in the reverse fixture - with Dyche’s men moving above Brentford and into 15th in the table.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Didn’t have a shot to save in the first half but kicking was decent considering the conditions. Did what was required in the second period.

2 . Seamus Coleman - 7 Offered an outlet down the flank in the first half, with one early cross just being cut out. Provided an outlet down the flank and did what was required defensively.

3 . James Tarkowski - 6 Gave a needless free-kick away in the first half before earning himself a booking for dragging back Odobert. Solid after the break.