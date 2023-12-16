Everton player ratings and scores from the 2-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor.

Everton moved further clear of the Premier League relegation zone as they earned a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Goals from Amadou Onana and Michael Keane delivered the Toffees a fourth successive victory and they now sit 16th and seven points above the bottom three - although they would be positioned ninth without a 10-point deduction. It proved a fruitful return to Burnley for Sean Dyche, who spent 10 years in charge of the club, with his troops fully worth their triumph.

Everton soaked up early pressure before swiftly stamping their authority on the game. In the 10th minute, Dwight McNeil would have been disappointed he didn't score against his former club when he nodded Jack Harrison's cross wide.

Then on 18 minutes, Nathan Patterson's centre found Dominic Calvert-Lewin but his effort was well saved by Burnley keeper James Trafford. That won the Blues a corner, which they would take the lead from. McNeil whipped in a teasing delivery and Onana towered above everyone to head home.

And in the 25th minute, the visitors had their second from another set-piece with two former Clarets playing major roles. James Tarkowski nodded down a free-kick that found Michael Keane. He saw his shot saved but the ball ricocheted kindly for him and slotted beyond Trafford.

Burnley saw more of the ball in the second period but Everton limited them to few opportunities. Toffees stopper Jordan Pickford sprang to his right to repel a long-range effort from Zeki Amdouni in the 64th minute. Dyche's men remained resolute for the remainder of the clash, nullifying Burnley completely.

With Luton Town's match against Bournemouth being abandoned because of Hatters captain Tom Lockyer suffering a cardiac arrest, it means Everton are seven points clear of safety. The Blues now prepare for a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham - and confidence is high in the Goodison Park camp. Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Barely tested in the first half but floated in the free-kick for the second goal. Made a fine stop in the second half to keep him on his toes. A fourth successive clean sheet for the England No1.

2 . Nathan Patterson - 7 Defended on the front foot and whipped in a delightful cross for Calvert-Lewin.

3 . Ben Godfrey - 8 Made a magnificent clearance at the end of the first half. Gave away one foul in the second period but other than that was solid in what was his first Premier League start of the season.