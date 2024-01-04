Everton player ratings and scores from the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round.

Everton's FA Cup third-round tie against Crystal Palace will head to a replay after a 0-0 draw was played out at Selhurst Park.

There were no goals scored but the Toffees were on the end of another controversial refereeing decision this season after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sent off following a VAR review. And to compound Sean Dyche's side's woes, Dwight McNeil had to be stretchered off with a concerning injury.

The first half proved an even affair, with Everton starting the stronger. Arnaut Danjuma went close in the 17th minute but saw his shot deflected wide when slipped in.

Palace's best opportunity fell to Jefferson Lerma in the 40th minute when teed-up outside the box but he crashed an effort over the crossbar.

The game opened up in the second period, with Blues goalkeeper Joao Virginia - making his first appearance of the season - making a fine save from Eberechi Eze in the 50th minute. Everton then started to have more joy and Calvert-Lewin was slipped in on goal in the 61st minute but saw his tame effort kept out by Palace stopper Dean Henderson.

The visitors started to put their foot on the gas, with Amadou Onana heading over before Danjuma had an effort that was down Henderson's throat.

Yet Everton's chances of winning the tie were hit by a hammer blow in the 79th minute. Calvert-Lewin's tackle on Nathaniel Clyne looked a fair one before referee Chris Kavanagh was recommended by VAR to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor. After watching the replay, Kavanagh decided to give Calvert-Lewin a red card, which left Dyche baffled in the technical area.

Despite having a numerical disadvantage, it was Everton who looked more likely to snatch a winner. James Garner was picked out inside the box by substitute Beto but could not keep his effort down while Jack Harrison also spurned a good chance.

In the dying embers, Eze went for goal in a bid to win the tie for Palace, but Virginia got down well to keep out the low shot. The spoils were shared and it means that a replay at Goodison Park will be required. Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Joao Virginia - 8 Forced into an early save and got off his line well a couple of times in the first half. Made an excellent save from Eze early in the second period and then another late stop from Palace's talisman in stoppage-time.

2 . Seamus Coleman - 8 Provided an outlet in the first half and showed his nous to stop Mateta from getting in on goal. Continued in that manner in the second half. A fine comeback.

3 . Jarrad Branthwaite - 8 Solid in the first half, getting himself in the way of a shot and clearing a cross. Won plenty of headers in the second period, especially when Everton were down to 10 men.