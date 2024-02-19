Everton moved out of the Premier League relegation zone as they battled from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Yet the Toffees will surely rue a missed opportunity to put daylight between themselves and the bottom three, with Amadou Onana rescuing a point off the bench. Sean Dyche's side have now failed to win their past eight league games, with lacklustre finishing again a concern against an Eagles outfit depleted of four key players in Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Cheick Doucoure.

Palace mustered the first real goalscoring chance in the 12 minute when Odsonne Edouard’s well-struck shot was down the throat of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Three minutes later, Abdoulaye Doucoure - making a return from a hamstring injury - whistled a volley not too far off target.

The Blues started to build some momentum and on 23 minutes Dominic Calvert-Lewin steered a header wide. Everton then won a free-kick on the edge of the Eagles’ box but James Garner failed to test visiting keeper Sam Johnstone.

Palace then started to get on top, with Jefferson Lerma unable to keep a shot down when left free inside the Everton area in the 35th minute. And four minutes later, Jean-Philippe Mateta may have thought he’d given the Eagles the lead when he met a header from a corner, but his effort was partially blocked by Ben Godfrey before Ashely Young cleared off the line.

Garner blazed another chance over for the Blues five minutes into the second half and then Everton were almost punished but Pickford did well to race off his line and thwart Tyrick Mitchell.

In the 64th minute, Everton somehow did not take the lead through two quickfire opportunities. James Tarkowski's bullet header was tremendously kept out by Johnstone but the hosts created another opening from the second phase, but Doucoure's effort from close range was blocked by Daniel Munoz.

Dyche's side were duly punished for their profligacy as Palace took the lead two minutes later when Jordan Ayew rifled a shot from the edge of the box into the far corner.

That finally awakened Everton as they stepped up the intensity in search of an equaliser. On 80 minutes, Dwight McNeil chipped in a cross for Calvert-Lewin, but he again couldn't hit the target. However, Onana restored parity with six minutes remaining as he rose highest from a McNeil corner and nodded home.

There was to be no more late drama, with a share of the spoils was a fair result on the balance of things. While Dyche's troops leapfrogged Luton Town out of the relegation spots, it is only because of goal difference. Everton are hoping they'll find out the result of their appeal against a 10-point deduction this week, but improvements will be required regardless to avoid another dogfight at the foot of the table. Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Didn't have to make a save in the first half. Little chance with Ayew's goal.

2 . Ben Godfrey - 6 Did well enough defensively in the first half and tried to use his pace on the attack on occasions. One bursting run led to the corner for Everton's two big chances in the second half.

3 . Jarrad Branthwaite - 5 Made a couple of uncharacteristic errors in the first half, although they were nothing major. Then shrugged off too easily by Mateta for Palace's opener.