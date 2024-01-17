Everton player ratings and scores from the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third-round replay at Goodison Park.

Everton moved into the next round of the FA Cup as they battled to a 1-0 third-round replay over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Andre Gomes' tremendous first-half free-kick lit up an otherwise lacklustre tie, although the Toffees secured a first win in seven games in all competitions. And after being hit with a fresh charge by the Premier League for an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules just two days ago, it was the exact result Sean Dyche's side required.

The first half lacked quality for the most part. In the second minute, Gomes had the first chance on goal for Everton but his long-range shot was well held by Palace keeper Sam Johnstone.

The Blues felt they should have had a penalty in the 23rd minute when Jack Harrison went down under a challenge from Tyrick Mitchell but referee Tony Harrington wasn't interested. Palace mustered their first real opportunity two minutes later when Eberechi Eze weaved his way beyond a couple of Everton defenders but goalkeeper Joao Virginia made a fine save to his left.

The tie was crying out for a moment of quality if the deadlock was going to be broken - and that indeed was the case three minutes before half-time when Gomes curled a magnificent 25-yard free-kick home via the inside of the post.

There was scarcely an improvement to what was on show in the second period. In the 61st minute, Everton winger Dwight McNeil's angled drive was gobbled up by Johnstone before Jefferson Lerma blazed well off target for the visitors a minute later.

Palace finally created a clear-cut opening on 67 minutes when Odsonne Edouard span inside the box to create a yard of space but hit shot well thwarted by Virginia.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a chance to put the game to bed with 14 minutes remaining - and end his 14-game goal drought - but dragged narrowly wide of the far post. Strangely, there were six minutes of added-time signalled. And in the first minute, Jeffrey Schlupp thought he'd equalised for the Eagles when he rose highest at the back post - but Virginia made another great stop.

Everton held on to secure the triumph and set up a fourth-round encounter against Luton Town on Saturday week. Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Everton player ratings vs Crystal Palace. Everton player ratings vs Crystal Palace.

2 . Joao Virginia - 9 Made two fine saves in the first half from Eze and Mitchell. Snuffed out the danger early in the second half when racing off his line before keeping Edouard out. Then made another huge stop at the death to win it for Everton. Man of the match

3 . Nathan Patterson - 6 Let Mitchell get away from him a couple of times in the first half but played a superb pass to set Calvert-Lewin free for a chance. More assured in the second half.